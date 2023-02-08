Who is Csean Skerritt? What happened to Tyler Lawrence?

A 34-year-old man has been detained concerning the death of Tyler Lawrence, a 13-year-old boy. According to court documents acquired by NBC10 Boston, Csean Skerritt was incarcerated Sunday on a drug-related felony involving fentanyl and is expected to be arraigned for Lawrence’s first-degree murder in the coming days. Skerritt, who has a lengthy criminal past that includes many assault convictions, allegedly agreed to sell 50 grammes of fentanyl for $1,500 on February 1, four days after Tyler’s killing, according to NBC10 Boston.

Who is Csean Skerritt?

Csean Skerritt, 34, was arrested on Sunday during a recent FBI undercover drug operation. He is currently facing federal drug-trafficking allegations. According to court documents, he is a suspected gang member. Authorities have not revealed a reason for the homicide or whether or not the investigation had any bearing on it. Csean Skerritt, 34, was arrested on Sunday, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who announced the arrest at a press conference on Monday.

He was being jailed on a different fentanyl distribution allegation. His office had acquired an arrest warrant charging Skerritt with first-degree murder and firearms charges concerning Tyler’s death. He was being jailed on a different fentanyl distribution allegation. His office had acquired an arrest warrant charging Skerritt with first-degree murder and firearms charges concerning Tyler’s death. He is being jailed on the drug accusation pending a court appearance on February 14, and he will almost certainly be charged soon on the murder and weapons charges.

What happened to Tyler Lawrence?

Tyler Lawrence, a 13-year-old sixth-grader at Coakley Middle School in Norwood, was killed. Csean murdered him last week in Mattapan. According to investigators, Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, was shot multiple times outside his grandparents’ house in Boston’s Mattapan neighbourhood on Jan. 29 in a “targeted” attack. He died at the site as a result of his injuries. At 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, police officers from District B-3 responded to a call for a shot spotter activation near Fremont Street and Babson Street. At the same time, officers responded to a call regarding a person who had been shot in the vicinity of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan.

Officers arrived to find Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood, with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency officials. Hayden complimented Tyler Lawrence’s family for their “incredible bravery and strength” at this terrible time. “I met with his mother last week and went to his memorial service yesterday. “I can express Tyler’s immense affection and adoration from everyone he knew and impacted.”

Read Also:- Inflation Relief Checks Michigan: Grasp More Crisp Details