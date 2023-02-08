What is Charlie Norris cause of death? Ex WcW Professional Wrestler Is No More

Charlie “Thunderblood” Norris, a native American gimmick performer on Midwest independents, died this morning. In further detail, let’s look at how the wrestler died and his cause of death.

What is Charlie Norris’s Cause of Death?

Charlie, who wrestled for WCW for most of 1993, has died. He was 57. According to a statement from the Cauliflower Alley Club, Norris died this afternoon. Norris’ cause of death is unknown at this time. At the same time, PWInsider reports that he most recently resided and worked as a personal trainer on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Northwestern Minnesota.

Who is Charlie Norris?

Charlie Norris was a PWA, WCW, and AWF wrestler. Norris began wrestling in 1989. He trained with Eddie Sharkey and worked under Sharkey’s PWA banner in Minneapolis. Norris won the PWA Heavyweight Title just a few months after making his debut, a title he held five times. Norris made his NWA debut in 1993 and also signed with WCW. He worked with WCW from August 1993 to January 1994 and was given a lot of support. Then-WCW World Television Champion William Regal defeated Norris on WCW Worldwide on January 29, 1994. (aka Lord Steven Regal).

Norris returned to his native organisation after leaving WCW, where he won the PWA Tag Team Championships twice with Sam Houston and Derrek Dukes. He worked for the AWF and various independent promotions until around 2006. Norris appeared in WWE dark matches in 1991, which were tryouts for the company’s intended launch of a new Native American wrestler. Instead, they went with Chris Chavis, who wrestled as Tatanka.

Tributes to Charlie Norris:

RING SPAN posted on Twitter, I was saddened to learn of the death of former PWA, WCW, and AWF standout #CharlieNorris. I was a teenage Norris fan in the early 1990s, especially during his brief reign in World Championship Wrestling in 1993. He was 59 years old and was trained by Eddie Sharkey and Brad Rheingans. My wrestling videos and photos were tweeted; we Have Arrived Once More Charlie Norris died at age 57, which was sad news. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Sir, may you rest in peace.

Read Also:- Aris Hampers Death Details: How Did Aris Hampers Die?