Victor Aleman suspect arrested for killing 18-year-old: Who is Victor Aleman?

A San Antonio juvenile was arrested after it was reported that he shot and murdered Paul Ortiz on Sunday during a West Side meetup on Meadow Leaf Drive. Let’s take a closer look at Victor Aleman.

What Happened?

According to authorities, Paul Ortiz, 18, was shot and died while sitting in the backseat of a car, and Victor Aleman, 19, has been charged with his murder. The sad occurrence occurred in a parking lot off Meadow Leaf Drive near Loop 410. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ortiz and two of his friends allegedly went to a car club gathering on Sunday night near the 8000 block of Meadow Leaf Drive. Cops arrived during the meeting and dispersed the throng.

Meadow Leaf Shooting Explained:

Aleman approached the vehicle. According to the affidavit, Ortiz and his friends sat in while they were at the second site. Aleman questioned Ortiz, who was sitting in the rear seat. According to the affidavit, Ortiz dropped his window and hailed Aleman by name, but Aleman “suddenly” shot Ortiz in the head. Ortiz’s friends took him to the emergency department, but the staff pronounced him dead.

Ortiz was brought to the Prestige Emergency Room along West Loop 1604 North near Military Drive West just before midnight with a headshot wound. He died as a result of his injuries. According to the police report, Ortiz and two other people drove to the car meeting off Meadow Leaf Drive. Police finally dispersed the automobile rendezvous, but several participants, including Ortiz and the other two, simply went to a neighbouring parking lot.

Who is Victor Aleman?

Victor Aleman is the guy suspected of murdering Paul Ortiz. While in the new location, Victor approached the two persons in the front seats and began conversing with them. Aleman then turned his attention to Ortiz, sitting in the back seat. Aleman asked what Ortiz’s name was. Ortiz lowers the window and approaches Aleman. According to the arrest report, Aleman then shoots Ortiz once in the head. Two witnesses, whose names have been withheld, recognised Aleman from a photo lineup. Aleman is being jailed at the Bexar County Jail on a $150,000 bail. Aleman was accused of carrying a gun without permission in June 2022. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

Read Also:- Inflation Relief Checks Michigan: Grasp More Crisp Details