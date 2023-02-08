Venus Stewart Missing: Crisp Facts About Venus Stewart’s Murder

Venus Stewart was a mother-of-two living at her parents’ Colon Township home in Michigan when she went missing in April 2010. Doug, her estranged husband, whom she had previously accused of domestic abuse and molesting their kid, was labelled a primary suspect in her abduction. Authorities located Doug in Michigan despite his original claim of having an alibi. However, insufficient evidence was discovered to prosecute him for the crime. Eventually, an imposter emerged who was assisting him in the murder. In 2018, eight years after the tragedy, the killer finally confessed and revealed the location of Venus’ remains.

Venus Stewart Missing: What Happened to Her?

Venus Stewart, 32, went missing from her parents’ Colon Township, Michigan, home on April 26, 2010, after heading outside to check the mailbox. Authorities claim she was attacked and kidnapped between 7.10 and 8.30 a.m. Authorities said Venus’ wallet and other personal possessions were left inside the residence while investigating her disappearance.

They also stated that there was concrete evidence of a fight outside the house since the gravel in the driveway bore apparent signs of violence. The mother-of-two was said to have relocated to her parent’s home with her girls from Newport News, where she lived with her husband, Doug Stewart. After a turbulent marriage, the couple relocated from Michigan to the Virginia-based community to start over.

What do the Officials Say?

Doug, Venus’s estranged husband of 29 years, quickly became the leading suspect in her disappearance. According to accounts, authorities in Newport News, Virginia, investigated his pickup truck in May 2010 and discovered suspected blood traces. They also found a Walmart receipt confirming he bought a shovel, gloves, and tarp the day before Venus vanished. In connection with the disappearance and murder of Venus Stewart in June 2010, he was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to conduct first-degree premeditated murder.

What does the Key Witness Say?

Ricky Spencer, a key witness and alleged participant in the crime, said at Doug Stewart’s trial in February 2011 that he claimed to be Doug in Virginia while travelling to Michigan to murder his estranged wife, Venus. He also claimed to have worn Stewart’s clothes and used his credit card while in Newport News. Spencer indicated that after Doug informed him of Venus Stewart’s death on April 26, he went to Doug’s attorney’s office and paid in his name. He then used his credit card at a fast-food restaurant and a movie theatre nearby. Spencer disguised himself as Doug by wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a hat, and sunglasses.

Venus Stewart’s remains were discovered in Fulton in October 2018 from a wooded area in Kalamazoo County. Doug Stewart revealed the location of a five-foot-deep pit where he buried her after fatally striking her in 2010. In exchange for some prison perks, he offered his confession. These included access to Xbox game equipment for him and his fellow inmates at the Saginaw Correctional Facility in Tittabawassee Township, Michigan, and the right to attend his parents’ funerals if they died.

