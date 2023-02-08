Is Sydney Sweeney in a relationship? Who is Sydney Sweeney Boyfriend Jonathan Davino?

Sidney Sweeney is 25 years old American actress. Sydney Sweeney is well-recognized for her role as Cassie Howard in the “Euphoria” television series. In 2019, Sydney appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

For her work, Sydney Sweeney was nominated and won many awards including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Sydney Sweeney also appeared in the Day by Day, In the Vault, and Downfalls High web series. In 2019, Sydney also appeared in the “Graveyard” music video.

Sydney Sweeney will be seen in the Reality, Madame Web, and National Anthem upcoming films.

Who is Sydney Sweeney Boyfriend?

Sidney Sweeney is an unmarried lady. Sydney has been in a relationship for a long time. Sydney Sweeney boyfriend’s name is Jonathan Davino. He is a businessman. Both support and understand each other. They have been together for a long time and hope to be together in the future as well.

What is the age gap between Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino have a gap of many years in their age, but both are managing their relationship very well.

Sydney Sweeney is 25 years old, and Jonathan Davino is 38 years old. There is a difference of 13 years in the age of both.

How old is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney’s full name is Sydney Bernice Sweeney. Sydney Sweeney’s age is 25 years. Sydney Sweeney’s birth date is September 12, 1997. Sydney Sweeney is from Spokane, Washington, U.S. Sydney did her studies at Lehman Alternative Community School, Saint George’s School, and Brighton Hall School.

Sydney Sweeney’s parents are Lisa (née Mudd) and Steven Sweeney. Sydney’s mother, Lisa is a lawyer and Sydney’s father, Steven is worked in the medical field. Sydney has a brother whose name is Trent Sweeney.

What is Sydney Sweeney famous for?

Sydney Sweeney is famous for her work and role as Cassie Howard in the “Euphoria” HBO teen drama series. Sydney is also known for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale (2018), Everything Sucks! (2018), and Sharp Objects (2018). In 2009, Sydney Sweeney made her film debut with the “ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction” and “Heroes” television series.

Read Also:- Who is David Harbour Wife- Lily Allen? How did Lily Allen and David Harbour meet?