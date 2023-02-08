Is Jonathan Majors Married? Who is Jonathan Majors Wife?

Jonathan Major is a famous American actor. Jonathan is famous for his work in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) independent feature film.

Jonathan gained widespread notice in 2020 for acting the role of Atticus Freeman in the HBO television series “Lovecraft Country”. In 2021, Jonathan also worked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Loki series. In 2022, Jonathan appeared in the film “Devotion”. In 2023, Jonathan appeared in the “Magazine Dreams” film.

Going all in on Jonathan Majors in 2023! pic.twitter.com/EPpcQr0XPQ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 7, 2023

Who is Jonathan Majors Wife?

Jonathan Major is an unmarried person. Jonathan Major has no wife. Jonathan Major has never disclosed his Love Life and Girlfriend whose Girlfriend/Partner is not known.

Jonathan Majors has been in a previous relationship, and we have a daughter from the relationship with Jonathan Majors, but Jonathan Majors named his Girlfriend as a secret.

According to sources, Jonathan Major has just entered into a new relationship. Lori Harvey is the girlfriend of Jonathan Majors. Jonathan Majors has not yet confirmed that Lori is his girlfriend.

How old is Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors’s full name is Jonathan Michael Majors. Jonathan Majors’s age is 33 years. Jonathan Majors’ birth date is September 7, 1989. Jonathan was boen to his parents in Lompoc, California, U.S. Jonathan Majors’ height is 6 feet approx. Jonathan Majors’s zodiac sign is Virgo.

Did Jonathan Majors go to college?

Jonathan Majors attending Cedar Hill High School and Duncanville High School.

Jonathan studies at University of North Carolina School of the Arts for his bachelor’s degree, and then he attended Yale School of Drama.

Jonathan Majors Upcoming Movies

Jonathan Major will be seen in the Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty upcoming movies.

Jonathan Major made his acting debut with the “When We Rise” television series in 2017. The same year, Jonathan made his film debut with the “Hostiles” as Corporal Henry Woodson.

Jonathan Major acted in many film and tv shows, including Saturday Night Live, Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Devotion, White Boy Rick, Da 5 Bloods, Captive State, Out of Blue, Gully, The Harder They Fall, Jungleland, and more.

