In the line of duty, McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed

One police officer was killed, and another injured in a McKeesport shooting on Monday. Now the charges has been filed against the accused, check out all the details in this article.

McKeesport shooting: What happened

The officer killed in the shooting was identified as Sean Sluganski while the other police officer was identified as Charles Thomas. police find the suspect as Johnathan Morris.

According to the police both police officers were responding to a domestic situation. A man who was suffering from mental issues fired at the officers.

When the police officers tried talking with him, the suspect walked away from the officers. The suspect also had a gun according to the police.

The suspect reached the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue then suddenly, he turned and started firing on the officers, in the response, the officers returned fire at the suspect. The suspect was hit by the police officers shot.

Just before the shooting, Officer Sluganski said Morris was running. Sluganski announced on the radio saying “Watch his right hand in pocket — appears real heavy,”.

According to the police document Officer Sluganski tried to reach Morris, but suddenly Morris pulled out his gun and started firing on both police officers. Morris started to fire on the police officers but in some, but the officer was not hit as told in police paperwork.

Know more about officer Sean Sluganski

In Jan. 2020 Sluganski joined the Police Department while Jan. 2021 he was promoted to full time. Earlier he worked in Charleroi Regional Police department then he joined McKeesport. McKeeps Police Chief Adam Alfer show their sorrow on the death of Sluganski and called it a tragic loss for their department.

Alfer said in the statement “This is a tragic loss for our department and our community, We have lost a friend, a trusted colleague and an officer whose passion was providing service to the public. At this time, we ask that you keep all of our officers and their families in your hearts, particularly the families of Officer Sluganski and Officer Thomas.”

Injured officer Charles ‘Chuck’ Thomas

For last four years Thomas has been served Mckeesport Police Department. On Monday night he was discharged from the hospital, according to the officials Thomas is recovering rapidly at his home.

