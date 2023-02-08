How Did Charlie Norris Die? Charlie Filed A Lawsuit Against WCW!

Earlier today, it was reported that Charlie “Thunderblood” Norris, a native American novelty performer on Midwest independents, had died. The circumstances of what transpired and what caused the death of the wrestler are required.

Who Was Charlie Norris?

Charlie Norris was a major attraction for WWE, the PWA, and the AWF. In 1989, Norris made his wrestling debut. After finishing his training in Minneapolis, he went to work for Eddie Sharkey’s PWA promotion. A mere handful of months after making his debut, Norris won the PWA Heavyweight Title and successfully defended it five times.

When Norris debuted in the wrestling industry in 1993, he inked contracts with both the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling. From August 1993 to January 1994, he was employed by WCW, where he received a great deal of assistance. William Regal, the WCW World Television Champion, beat Norris on the January 29, 1994 broadcast of WCW Worldwide (aka Lord Steven Regal).

As a result of his stint in WCW, Norris went back to his local organisation, the PWA, where he won the tag team titles twice with Sam Houston and once with Derrek Dukes. Since at least 2006, he has been actively promoting AWF events both independently and on the payroll.

In 1991, as the WWE was preparing for the debut of a Native American wrestler, Norris began his career by competing in “dark matches.” Finally, the job went to Chris Chavis, best known as Tatanka in the wrestling industry.

The cause of Charlie Norris’s untimely demise remains unknown.

WCW wrestler Charlie, who was active for the duration of that year, has passed away. He was 57. As reported by the Cauliflower Alley Club in a statement released this afternoon, Norris died away earlier today. Norris was a personal trainer on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Northwestern Minnesota; his whereabouts and fate are now unknown.

In a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Charlie has stepped forward.

During his stint in WWE, Norris performed under the monikers Johnny Grey Feather and Thunderblood. He left WCW in 1994 and lodged an official complaint against the business shortly thereafter. He claimed that upper management had insulted and humiliated him by forcing him to do offensive tasks like air hand chops and an Indian dance.

In the complaint, he accuses former WCW president Greg Gagne of calling Norris “Big Chief” and showing him the dance they wanted him to execute in the ring. When compared to other performances, Norris said that his weekly salary of $800 was extremely low.

Norris also mentioned that he wasn’t being compensated for his journey and outfits, but other performers were. Furthermore, he claimed that a contract he signed with WCW was ignored throughout Ole Anderson’s time in that role. In court, Norris won.

Read Also – How did Body Builder Travis Just Die? What is Travis Just Cause of Death?