Gretchen Rossi declared the death of Grayson at 22, Cause of death

Gretchen Rossi, a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member, announced the death of her stepson, Grayson, who died after a battle with brain cancer.

Rossi paid tribute to Grayson on Instagram, calling him an “Angel on this planet and an amazing warrior” who battled through his hurt and took pleasure in the minor insignificant things.

Grayson’s mother, Michelle Arroyo, also Slade Smiley’s ex-wife, confirmed his death on Instagram and expressed her heartbreak.

Grayson died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Rossi and her partner, Slade Smiley, have been together for 13 years and have a 3-year-old daughter, Skylar Gray, named after Grayson.

Rossi paid tribute to Grayson in her post, calling him an “angel on this earth as well as an incredible warrior” and a “true beacon of light and hope.”

She also stated that the family is “beyond heartbroken as well as heartbroken over Gray’s death.” Grayson was her favorite.

Rossie also said he was a fighter who fought a lot with cancer, but finally, cancer won.

Obituary to Grayson:

Grayson’s mother, Michelle Arroyo, also mourned the loss on her Instagram account and shared that Grayson’s heart stopped at home, and she performed chest compressions until the paramedics arrived.

However, his heart gave out again when he was taken to the hospital. “I’m still in shock as well as going through the process of trying to deal with all of the details,” she wrote.

She knows Grayson is playing cards with his grandmother and playing trouble with a beloved family member.

The death of Grayson has deeply affected both Rossi and Arroyo, who are grieving the loss of a special human being and the “warrior” who fought through the difficult phases of life.

Everyone is sad. They have been praying for the soul to rest in peace.

They all wanted to spend some more time with Grayson, but unfortunately, he died.

