Who is David Harbour Wife- Lily Allen? How did Lily Allen and David Harbour meet?

David Harbour is a famous American actor. David has mostly done supporting roles in movies. David has won numerous accolades for his work and role, including two Emmy Award nominations, a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2018, and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

In 2022, David appeared in the “Violent Night” film as Santa Claus. David will be seen in the Thunderbolts, We Have a Ghost, and Gran Turismo upcoming movies.

What is David Harbour famous for?

David Harbour is well-recognized for his role as Jim Hopper in the “Stranger Things” (2016–present) Netflix drama series.

David Harbour is also famous for his work in the Pan Am, Banshee, The Newsroom, State of Affairs, Saturday Night Live, and Black Widow.

David Harbour made his acting debut in 1999 with the “Law & Order” television series as Mike. In 2004, Dave made his film debut with the “Kinsey” as Robert Kinsey.

David also acted in many movies and tv shows like Brokeback Mountain, W.E., Quantum of Solace, Parkland, Hellboy, Violent Night, Suicide Squad, The Unit, Royal Pains, Elementary, Manhattan, Rake, Drunk History, Star Wars: Visions, and more.

Who is David Harbour wife- Lily Allen?

David Harbour is a married man. David Harbour wife’s name is Lily Allen. She is a English actress, singer, and songwriter.

David first started a relationship with Alison Sudol and Julia Stiles. David is in a relationship with Lily Allen since 2019. David made his red carpet debut at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. On 7 September 2020, David and Lily married in Las Vegas.

How did Lily Allen and David Harbour meet?

Lily Allen confirms how she met David. Lily told that their first date was at the posh Wolseley restaurant in London. David and Lily met through the popular celebrity dating app Raya. “I remember seeing him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Titanic,'” Lily said of their first date.

What is the age difference between David Harbour and Lily Allen?

David Harbour and Lily Allen have a ten-year age difference. David is 47 years old and Lily is 37 years old. Despite the age difference of ten years, David and Lily have managed their relationship very beautifully.

