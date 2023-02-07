Who is Angelica Panganiban’s husband? Is Angelica Panganiban married to Gregg Homan?

Angelica Panganiban is a professional Filipino-American actress, model, comedian, and tv host. Angelica Panganiban has been described by many media outlets as the new “Queen of Drama”. Angelica Panganiban is considered one of the most versatile and experienced actresses in the Philippines.

Angelica Panganiban has won numerous awards, including 2 Cinema One Originals Digital Film Awards, 3 FAMAS Awards, and the title of “Best Comedian” at the PMPC Star Awards for nine consecutive years.

Angelica Panganiban, at the age of 28, has become the youngest actress to receive the prestigious ‘Bert Marcelo Lifetime Achievement Award’ from the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation for her contribution to the Philippine industry.

Angelica Panganiban is famous for Santa Santita, A Love Story, Iisa Pa Lamang and Rubi, and That Thing Called Tadhana.

Who is Angelica Panganiban husband?

Angelica Panganiban’s marital status is engaged. Angelica Panganiban husband’s name is Gregg Homan.

Angelica and Gregg Homan started their relationship in 2020. After a year in July 2021, both of them got engaged. On September 20, 2022, Angelica gave birth to a daughter, named Amila Sabine Homan.

Before Gregg Homan, Angelica was in a relationship with someone else. Angelica was in a relationship with her co-star boyfriend Carlo Aquino but they parted ways a few years back and after that Angelica started a new relationship with Gregg Homan.

How old is Angelica Panganiban?

Angelica Panganiban’s real name is Angelica Jane David Charlson. Angelica Panganiban’s age is 36 years as of 2022. Angelica Panganiban’s birth date is November 4, 1986.

Angelica Panganiban was born to Mark Charlson to Annabelle Panganiban Payatas, Quezon City, Philippines. Angelica Panganiban’s height is 5 feet 6 inches.

Angelica Panganiban did her studies at St. Vincent School and Thames International Business School, majoring in mass communication. Angelica Panganiban’s nationality is American and Philippine.

Angelica Panganiban Movies Career

Angelica Panganiban made her acting debut with the “Antipolo Massacre” film in 1993. In 1995, Angelica made her television debut with the “ASAP” show. In 2022, Angelica appeared in “The Kangks Show” and “The Goodbye Girl” tv shows.

Angelica is well-known for his work in the Ang TV, G-mik, Berks, Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka, Maging Sino Ka Man: Ang Pagbabalik, Banana Sundae, Pangako Sa ‘Yo, Playhouse, and Walang Hanggang Paalam.

Angelica acted in many movies like Sarah… Ang Munting Prinsesa, Magandang Hatinggabi, Ang TV The Movie: The Adarna Adventure, Ang Tanging Ina, Santa Santita, Mano Po 3: My Love, A Love Story, Here Comes The Bride, I Love You, Goodbye, Every Breath U Take, One More Try, That Thing Called Tadhana, The Unmarried Wife, and more.

Angelica also acted in many tv shows, including Familia Zaragoza, Maalaala Mo Kaya, Maalaala Mo Kaya, Star Magic Presents, Love Spell, Iisa Pa Lamang, 100 Days to Heaven, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Playhouse, and more.

