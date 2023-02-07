The Entire List of Grammy Award Winners for 2023 Can be Seen Here.

The 65th Grammy Awards.
Were held on February 5, 2023, ET. The event was held in Las Vegas, and Trevor Noah hosted it for the third time. Beyonce made history by winning 32 Grammys. Adele was awarded ‘Best Pop Solo Performance,’ while Harry Styles took the award for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album.’ Ricky Kej, an Indian artist, won his third Grammy Award at the 65th Grammy Awards, making India proud again. US-born Ricky Kej shared the Best Immersive Audio Album prize for ‘Divine Tides’ with drummer Stewart Copeland of the legendary British rock band ‘The Police’. Divine Tides and Divine Tides received Grammy Awards for Best New Age Album last year. Check out the complete list of winners for the Grammy Awards 2023 here.
2023 Grammy Awards.
Trevor Noah will host the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards were given to the winners by US First Lady Jill Biden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain at the Grammy Awards event. The Grammy Awards have seen significant adjustments this year. Some new prizes have been added to this award event, such as Songwriter of the Year, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, and many more categories.
India will host the Grammy Awards in 2023.
When Indian singer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy Award at the 65th Grammy Awards, it was an excellent occasion for India. The US-born artist shared the Best Immersive Audio Album prize for ‘Divine Tides’ with drummer Stewart Copeland of the legendary British rock band ‘The Police’. Last year, the pair earned the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for ‘Divine Tides’. Ricky Kej’s CD received a nomination for Best Immersive Audio Album. The prize was shared by the artist and Stewart Copeland, drummer for the legendary British rock band The Police. Stewart Copeland, by the way, worked with Ricky on this record. At the 65th Grammy Awards, the pair won Best Immersive Audio Album.
Details About the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023
Album of the year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Best new artist
Anitta
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Samara Joy – Winner
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Record of the year
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Winner
Harry Styles – As It Was
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Best dance/electronic album
Beyoncé – Renaissance – Winner
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Diplo – Diplo
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender
Bonobo – Fragments
Best rap album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Winner
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Future – I Never Liked You
Song of the year (Songwriter)
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – Winner
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best pop solo performance
Adele – Easy on Me – Winner
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Doja Cat – Woman
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Harry Styles – As It Was
Best musica urbana album
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Farruko – La 167
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Maluma – The Love & $ex Tape
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner
Best pop vocal album
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Best dance/electronic recording
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – Winner
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Best pop duo/group performance
Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – Winner
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Best country album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Best R&B song
Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – Winner
Best country solo performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Willie Nelson – Live Forever – Winner
Best R&B performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Lucky Daye – Over
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – Winner
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Best rap performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner
Best metal performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – Winner
Turnstile – Blackout
Best rock performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – Winner
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Turnstile – Holiday
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Best rock album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best progressive R&B album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Louis CK – Sorry
Best folk album
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Best country song
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Read Also – David Balogun, a Pennsylvania Boy, Graduate High school at 9