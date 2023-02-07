The Entire List of Grammy Award Winners for 2023 Can be Seen Here.

The 65th Grammy Awards.

Were held on February 5, 2023, ET. The event was held in Las Vegas, and Trevor Noah hosted it for the third time. Beyonce made history by winning 32 Grammys. Adele was awarded ‘Best Pop Solo Performance,’ while Harry Styles took the award for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album.’ Ricky Kej, an Indian artist, won his third Grammy Award at the 65th Grammy Awards, making India proud again. US-born Ricky Kej shared the Best Immersive Audio Album prize for ‘Divine Tides’ with drummer Stewart Copeland of the legendary British rock band ‘The Police’. Divine Tides and Divine Tides received Grammy Awards for Best New Age Album last year. Check out the complete list of winners for the Grammy Awards 2023 here.

2023 Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah will host the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards were given to the winners by US First Lady Jill Biden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain at the Grammy Awards event. The Grammy Awards have seen significant adjustments this year. Some new prizes have been added to this award event, such as Songwriter of the Year, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, and many more categories.

India will host the Grammy Awards in 2023.

When Indian singer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy Award at the 65th Grammy Awards, it was an excellent occasion for India. The US-born artist shared the Best Immersive Audio Album prize for ‘Divine Tides’ with drummer Stewart Copeland of the legendary British rock band ‘The Police’. Last year, the pair earned the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for ‘Divine Tides’. Ricky Kej’s CD received a nomination for Best Immersive Audio Album. The prize was shared by the artist and Stewart Copeland, drummer for the legendary British rock band The Police. Stewart Copeland, by the way, worked with Ricky on this record. At the 65th Grammy Awards, the pair won Best Immersive Audio Album.

Details About the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023

Album of the year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Best new artist

Anitta

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Samara Joy – Winner

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the year

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time – Winner

Harry Styles – As It Was

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – Winner

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Diplo – Diplo

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Bonobo – Fragments

Best rap album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Winner

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Future – I Never Liked You

Song of the year (Songwriter)

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – Winner

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best pop solo performance

Adele – Easy on Me – Winner

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Doja Cat – Woman

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Harry Styles – As It Was

Best musica urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Farruko – La 167

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Maluma – The Love & $ex Tape

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner

Best pop vocal album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Best dance/electronic recording

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – Winner

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Best pop duo/group performance

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – Winner

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Best country album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – Winner

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – Winner

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Lucky Daye – Over

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – Winner

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner

Best metal performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – Winner

Turnstile – Blackout

Best rock performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – Winner

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Turnstile – Holiday

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Best rock album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best progressive R&B album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Louis CK – Sorry

Best folk album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Best country song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Read Also – David Balogun, a Pennsylvania Boy, Graduate High school at 9