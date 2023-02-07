Police report multiple shootings and one death on Persimmon St. in Corpus Christi

Sunday late night one woman is dead at a shootout at Persimmon St. in Corpus Christi, let’s check out what happened in this incident and more information throug this article

What Happened at Persimmon St.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department many people were shot and one person is shoot dead after a gunfire on Persimmon St. overnight in Corpus Christi. In the shooting 20 year old women were dead after serious wounds.

Corpus Christi police officers arrived at the 2700 block of Persimmon on Monday morning, five people were found injured in the gunshot.

Two people immediately arrived and were taken into the custody by the Corpus Christi police. Two men, 22 year old Attreion Sherrill and 19 year old Freddy Davis, were arrested at the spot.

Another 22 year old person was also identifed as a suspect in this incident but still not arrested due to some medical reasons. According to officials, an argument happened between people in a home and pepople in the car, so the shooting was not random.

After the gunfire, four people were taken to nearyby hospitals for medical help while many others are being questioned, police said in the statement. And the injured people are expected to be okay.

According to the police the shooting beagn after the began argument turned into a fight. A police officer said that the suspect knows each other so the incident is not random.

Further he said “Everybody that’s involved has been identified and are being questioned because this is still an ongoing investigation,”

Police Update on Social media

On Monday, February 6, 2023, Corpus Christi Police Officers continued their investigation into the city’s latest homicide, which occurred on the 2700 block of Persimmon Street.

19-year-old Freddy Davis and 22-year-old Attrieon Sherrill were immediately detained on scene. Both Davis and Sherrill were transported to the Corpus Christi Police Department to be interviewed by Detectives and were later transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

A third suspect, described as a 22-year-old male has not been booked in, pending medical clearance.

Davis and Sherrill were booked on one count of Murder ($1,000,000 Bond).

This is still an active and ongoing investigation and if anyone has any additional information related to this Homicide, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous; if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

