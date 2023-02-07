Kaitlyn Easson Missing Case: Officials Say She Was Found Safely

When the child did not return home, a massive multi-agency search was begun, with mountain rescue and coastguard units joining the operation and search groups organised by the local community.

What Happened to Kaitlyn Easson?

Kaitlyn Easson, last seen in Galasheils, 35 miles south of Edinburgh, on Sunday evening, has been found “well and healthy,” according to police. Kaitlyn was reported missing after she was last seen on Sunday in the Gala Park area of Galashiels, a town 35 miles south of Edinburgh. Police Scotland issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts, calling her disappearance “extremely out of character” and saying that officers were “increasingly worried” for her well-being.

Kaitlyn Easson Was Found Safely:

Kaitlyn Easson, 11, has been located “safe and well” by Scottish Police. She has since been discovered “safe and well,” according to the police. “We can confirm Kaitlyn Easson, who was reported missing from Galashiels, has been found safe and well,” a spokesperson said. “Thank you to everyone who shared our pleas.”

What do the Officials Say?

According to Police Scotland, she was seen walking alone 10 minutes later, heading toward her home. Her distraught family spent the entire night searching the town for the missing schoolgirl. Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, the Police Commander, stated they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for Kaitlyn’s well-being. “As you would understand, her family is undergoing the most painful of times and are eager to know that Kaitlyn has been traced safe and well,” she stated at a press conference earlier today. While I have many resources and specialists working feverishly to locate and safely locate Kaitlyn, I am appealing to the public to assist us in this endeavour.

“At this moment, I have no information to suggest that Kaitlyn has suffered any specific injury, so we are keeping an open mind and doing everything we can to find her safe and well.” Kaitlyn has been characterised as being approximately 4ft 11in tall, thin, and having long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white pullover, brown trousers, and boots. On Monday, specialised divers were searching for the small girl. The search for Kaitlyn is being conducted by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Border Search and Rescue Unit, volunteers, and professional teams from Police Scotland, including investigators and air assistance.

