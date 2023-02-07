Jerry Tillman, a Long-Serving North Carolina State Senator, Died at 82.

Jerry Tillman of Archdale, a former state lawmaker and Republican Party leader who worked in public education before running for governor, died at 82.

Jerry W. Tillman

Jerry W. Tillman (October 10, 1940 – February 4, 2023) was a Republican North Carolina General Assembly member representing the state’s twenty-sixth Senate district, including residents from Guilford and Randolph counties. Tillman, a former teacher, coach, and school administrator from Archdale, North Carolina, spent nine terms in the North Carolina state Senate until retiring on June 30, 2020. Tillman served as the Senate Majority Whip and chaired or co-chaired many committees in the North Carolina Senate. Senator Tillman co-authored and proposed the state’s contentious “voting reform legislation” in 2013, requiring voters to show a picture ID to vote.

Cause of Death

Tillman, a Randolph County Republican, died of natural causes at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro on Monday, according to Andrew Cumby of Cumby Family Funeral Service. Tillman was a former public educator, administrator, and coach elected to the Senate in 2002 after serving as Randolph’s Republican Party chair for many years. As Republicans seized control of the General Assembly in the second part of his legislative tenure, he became prominent. He was a Senate majority whip, budget writer for education, and finance committee co-chair. During his term, he sought to expand access to public charter schools and advocated for tax cuts. Tillman, second in seniority among then-Senate members, retired in late June 2020, citing age as a motivation for his decision.

Tillman, a Chatham County native, was an honourable-mention All-American at what is now Elon University. He was noted during committee meetings and floor sessions for his homey storytelling and sometimes crooning. Tillman “had a vital part in developing the policies that make North Carolina the finest state in the country,” Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger said in a statement Monday. “Jerry was bigger than life. He was never reluctant to express his views on a bill and would often lighten the atmosphere by telling us stories about music, racing, and baseball.” Marian Tillman, Tillman’s wife, died before him. Three children and numerous grandkids are among the survivors.

Net Worth

What was Jerry W. Tillman’s net worth at the time of his death? Jerry W. Tillman had an estimated net worth of $2.00 million.

