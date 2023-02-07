How did Niamh Bhreathnach die? Ireland Ex-Minister Is No More

Niamh Bhreathnach, the minister who abolished college tuition, has died. Let’s look at how the former education minister died and Niamh Bhreathnach’s cause of death in greater detail.

How did Niamh Bhreathnach die?

On her first day in the Dáil in 1992, former Labor TD for Dn Laoghaire was appointed minister for education. In a tweet, President Michael D. Higgins confirmed Bhreathnach’s death. On her first day in the Dáil, Ms Bhreathnach, a former Labor Party TD from Dn Laoghaire, was also named a senior minister. She was best known as the education minister who abolished third-year fees in 1996.

Who is Niamh Bhreathnach?

Niamh was one of five children born to Clare-born Lena Donnellan and Dubliner Breandán Breathnach in 1945. Her father was the driving force behind the creation of the Irish Traditional Music Archive in Merrion Square and the Na Póbairi Uilleann on Henrietta Street (NPU). Growing up in Blackrock, the five girls in their family attended Sion Hill Secondary School and Carysfort National School. Ms Bhreathnach began her career as a teacher in the inner city’s Cook Street district before managing a busy remedial practice until her election to Dáil Éireann in 1992. When she was appointed minister, Labor leader Dick Spring asked her to “do” something about disadvantages.

Notable Works:

She developed projects such as “Breaking the Cycle” and “Early Start” based on her experience living in Dublin’s inner city. The idea was to improve educational chances for low-income households greatly. Radical pedagogical initiatives marked her tenure at the department. Her track record placed her with pioneering ministers such as Paddy Hillery, concerned with education finance, and Donagh O’Malley, who established free secondary education. Ms Bhreathnach was elected Labor Party chairman for the first time in 1990. While fees were abolished, the annual student contribution tax was increased to €3,000 by following governments in times of more excellent economic stability.

