After decades in the spotlight, fashion journalist Hilary Alexander dies at 77

Hilary Alexander, a great fashion journalist has been died at the age of 77. The intersting thing is that she passed away on her birthday on Sunday. In this article we’ll go through all the details from Hilary Alexander.

Hilary Alexander also known as “suupermodel”, this name was given by the socialite to this Legendary fashin jounalist. New Zealand native Hilary started her carrear at 16 as a trainee reporter and later became the fashion editor in the Daily Telegraph.

In 2003 she was appointed as a fashion director, and after the appointment she become part of the publication for 26 years. For the past few years, Hilary has become a trendy face in fashion on televison; she made regular appearances on Lorraine, GMTV and BBC breakfast.

He was mostly seen on the fashion-related video like different shows and documentaries and make a different positions all over the industry. Hilary also appeared in the most pouplar show Britiain’s Next Top Model from 2005 to 2006. Later she once returned in 2016 season.

She won the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s special Eugenia Sheppard Media Award in 2011. Her fellow desinger Michael Kors praised her friend and caller her “unsinkable”.

She maintained a close friendship with high-profile desingers like Alexander McQueen, Gianni Versace, and Julien Macdonald. She was awarded from OBE in 2013 as well as nominated two times for British fashion journalist.

Designer Zandra Rhoades remembered Hilary and said, ‘Hilary Alexander was the epitome of amazing enthusiasm and hard work. She never gave up on a story and the research that went with it. We will never be able to fill the gap she has left.’

One of her friends David Furnish post on Instagram with a long cation and remembered his friend :

So sad to hear of the passing of the great @hilaryalexanderobe. As Fashion Editor for the @telegraph, Hilary was one of the brightest and kindest people in the business.

She was always so generous with the coverage she gave our @ejaf fundraiser “White Tie & Tiara Ball”.

Condolences to her family and friends.

Social Media Tributes

Frank DeCaro

She was such a wonderful presence. So glad to have been in the same orbit back in the day. #rip

Thomas Bunn

In my early days as a publicist she was always so gracious when I pitched her a story, and in a few cases helped sharpen the angle so she could cover it rather than dismissing it. What an icon of journalism ❤️

mariechmarek

So sad. RIPHilary, great and so active fashion journalist🙏

Emma’s reiki and treatment

This is sad news Hilary was lovely lady condolences to her family and friends ❤️

