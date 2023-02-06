Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies after illness

John Moeti, a former famous midfielder for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness that he had been suffering for the previous eight months.

Moeti was a member of the victorious side that was coached by Clive Barker and won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996. In addition, he was a member of the Pirates side that became the first South African team to win Africa’s most elite club trophy, the CAF Champions League, in 1995. This victory made the Pirates the first South African team to win the Cup of Champions.

Moeti lived to the age of 55 before passing away.

In a statement made public on Monday morning, Moeti’s family acknowledged that he had passed away.

The following is an excerpt from the statement that was released: “It is with great regret and a deep feeling of loss that we notify you of the passing of John ‘Dungi’ Moeti.

“John fell ill out of the blue eight months ago and was undergoing specialised medical care at the time. John passed away in the wee hours of this morning at home, surrounded by his family and brethren who were praying for him. He had been battling his sickness for some time.

“We appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts for your constant support and prayers.

“During this difficult time, the family requests that they be allowed privacy, and we will inform you of the funeral arrangements at the appropriate time.”

Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, sent his condolences to the famous midfielder’s family and prayed for them recovery and comfort during this difficult time.

Jordaan expressed his deepest sympathies to Moeti’s family and friends on behalf of the South African Football Association and himself. “The SAFA and I wish to extend our sincerest condolences and genuine grief to the family and friends of Dungi Moeti,” he added.

We hold his family, loved ones, and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

Moeti has been capped 29 times for Bafana Bafana and played for Pirates from 1995 till 1999. He then played for SuperSport United and Dynamos after leaving Pirates.

It is certain that he will go down in history as one of the greatest central midfielders of his age.

