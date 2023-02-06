Nicola Bulley Missing Case: What Happened?

One of Nicola Bulley’s friends shared the first photographs of her on the day she went missing while walking her dog with the BBC. The 45-year-old was last seen wandering alongside the River Wyre in Lancashire’s St Michael’s on Wyre. On the 27th of January, she is seen loading her car outside her home before driving her two children to school and heading for a riverside walk. She may have fallen into the river, according to police. Nicola Bulley, 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, went missing last Friday near a river. Let’s look at more information about Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old Lancashire mother.

What Happened to Nicola Bulley?

The search for a mother of two who went missing while walking her dog continues. When she went missing, she had just dropped her two girls, ages six and nine, off at school and was walking her dog along the River Wye in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. The side of the river discovered Bulley’s “worried” dog by a shop owner who raised the alarm about her. Bulley, also known as Nikki, has “two tiny girls who need their mummy home,” according to her partner, Paul Ansell. On Tuesday, police announced they had discovered a potential witness, a guy in his 70s, and on Wednesday, it was revealed that an old abandoned warehouse was being examined.

Family statement:

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity from our community and would want to thank everyone for their continuous efforts to help us find Nicola,” Bulley’s family stated. Emma White, one of Bulley’s friends, told Sky News: “All we want is for her to return home. Please come forward if you have any information since we have two small children who are looking for their mother. She stated that Paul was “trying to be as strong as possible” for the couple’s two children and described Bulley as “the nicest, most stunning, lovely human being inside and out.” Bulley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with shoulder-length light brown hair. According to the cops, she speaks with an Essex accent.

What do the Officials State?

Another dog walker last saw Ms Bulley at about 09:10 GMT. She had previously connected to a work call. Her dog and phone, which was still linked to the Teams call, were discovered around 25 minutes later on a riverbank bench. Supt Sally Riley from Lancashire Police said they were “as convinced as we can be that Nicola has not left the area where she was last seen and that very regrettably for whatever reason she has gone into the river”. She claimed there was no indication of “anything improper” happening to her or the involvement of a third party. Meanwhile, Specialist Group International, a private underwater search and recovery organisation, announced that it would help the police in their hunt on Monday.

