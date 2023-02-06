How did Billy Thomson die? Know about Billy Thomson Cause of Death

Billy Thomson, who used to play goalie for Scotland, has died. Let’s find out how the goalie died and what caused Billy Thomson to die.

What happened to Billy Thomson?

Billy Thomson, a famous Scottish goalkeeper, had died. It was found out this morning that he had died at the age of 64.

Thomson was a famous figure in Scottish football. During his career as a player, he played for Partick Thistle, St. Mirren, Dundee United, Motherwell, Rangers, and Dundee.

Dundee United put out a statement about his death, which says:

“It makes us sad to hear that Hall of Fame player and former player Billy Thomson died at the age of 64.

“When Billy joined the team in 1984, he had to take over the gloves from Hamish McAlpine, which was a tough job.

“The goalkeeper was a first-team regular until 1991 and played more than 200 games for United. In 1987, he was part of the team that went all the way to the UEFA Cup Final.

“Everyone at Dundee United wants Billy’s family and friends to know how sorry they are.”

What did Billy Thomson do?

William Marshall Thomson was born in Scotland on February 10, 1958. He is a goalkeeper. He played for Dundee United in three finals: two for the Scottish Cup and one for the UEFA Cup in 1987.

From 1980 to 1983, he played seven full international games for Scotland.

Thomson played for the Tannadice club for more than 230 games before he was put in the Dundee United Hall of Fame.

He started in goal for the Tangerines in the 1987 UEFA Cup final and two Scottish Cup finals, which were some of the best times in the club’s history.

Partick Thistle: This is where Thomson got his start as a professional player. The young player got to play with the first team in the League Cup and Glasgow Cup, and he did well.

He also got the first two caps for Scotland’s under-21 team. In August 1978, he was offered £50,000. Thistle said yes to the deal. He only filled in for Alan Rough there for one league game.

St. Mirian

Jim Clunie bought him for £50,000 in August 1978 for St. Mirren. He was 20 years old at the time. He played 317 times for the first team during his six years with Paisley.

His first game in the League Cup was against Dumbarton. He made the Scotland team and went on to win seven full caps while playing for the Saints.

Thomson did well with his club, and he is best known for stopping AS Saint-Laurent Étienne’s Roussey and Johnny Rep in the UEFA Cup.

During the 1983–84 season, he got in trouble with St. Mirren for saying bad things about the pay and working conditions.

Alex Miller, who was the manager at the time, said that Thomson would never play for Saints, so he sold him for £75,000.

Dundee United: He joined Dundee United in 1984 under Jim McLean. During the first season, he filled in for Hamish McAlpine.

Thomson was the top pick for the 1984–1985 season. By the end of September, McAlpine had worked his way back onto the team.

After McAlpine got hurt in October 1985, Thomson took over as the starting goalkeeper and stayed that way until the early 1990s.

United made it to the final of the UEFA Cup in 1986–1987. In the quarterfinals, they beat Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes on Terry Venables’ FC Barcelona team, both at home and on the road.

In the second leg of the semifinals against Borussia Monchengladbach, they gave the other team its first home loss in Europe in 55 games.

Thomson got hurt when he dove at Lennart Nilsson’s foot five minutes into the first leg of the championship game against Goteborg. He needed five stitches to close the cut right behind his left ear.

Some news stories say that Thomson almost lost an ear. But Thomson fought back against every attack and only lost when Stefan Pettersson scored.

McLean said that Thomson’s performance was “magnificent.” Even though Clark scored the goal that decided the 1-1 tie at Tannadice, United lost the game overall by a score of 2-1.

Thomson played in the Scottish Cup Finals for United in 1987 and 1988, but both games were very close and United lost (the first to former club St Mirren).

