Epsom College – latest: Rifle range “cordoned off” amid tributes to headteacher and family discovered dead

Police and school officials said that the headteacher of one of Britain’s best private schools was found dead on the school’s grounds over the weekend, along with her young daughter and husband.

Sunday morning, emergency workers found Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, 7. They were all on the grounds of Epsom College.

No more information has been given about the deaths at the college, which was named the best independent school in 2022.

Police in Surrey, which is southwest of London, said it was a one-time thing and that no one else was involved.

In a statement released late Sunday, Epsom College said, “It is with deep sadness and regret that we have to tell you about the deaths.”

“At this sad time, our thoughts, condolences, and sympathies are with their families.”

It said that the news was “heartbreaking” and that the school community needed “time and space” to come together and talk about what had happened.

Officers from Surrey Police are giving the next of kin specialised help, and they have promised to do “a thorough investigation” into what happened.

A coroner will try to figure out what happened and why the people died.

The rifle range at Epsom College was blocked off.

A man who was bringing portable toilets to the police at the scene told the Telegraph that the rifle range has been blocked off.

The police will likely keep looking into what happened at the school for the rest of the week.

The people who should know have been told what happened.

Police say that the three deaths happened all at once and that there is no reason to think that anyone else was involved at this point.

In a podcast, Emma Pattison said she was looking forward to the coming year.

Emma Pattison told students in a school podcast two months ago that she was looking forward to the upcoming year because “there is so much to come.”

“So far, I’m having a great time here,” she told the Epsom Insight podcast not long after becoming headteacher. “We’ve been very, very busy, but it’s been great.”

Ms. Pattison added, “Our family has gone through a lot of changes, but it’s been great.”

