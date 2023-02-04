Who is Tom Holland Girlfriend? How long have Tom Holland and Zendaya been together?

Tom Holland is a professional British Actor. He won many awards for his work and role including a Guinness World Record, a British Academy Film Award, an appearance on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list, and three Saturn Awards.

Tom Holland started his acting career at the age of 9. In 2012, Tom made his acting debut in the film “The Impossible”. For this he received the London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year.

Tom Holland is famous for his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Tom Holland receives the BAFTA Rising Star Award. In 2022, Tom Holland appeared in the “Uncharted” as Nathan Drake.

Who is Tom Holland Girlfriend?

Tom Holland is an unmarried man. Tom Holland girlfriend’s name is actress Zendaya.

According to sources, Tom Holland first dated Elle Lotherington in 2015 but split in 2016. After this in 2017, Tom Holland dated Ella Purnell. From 2019 to 2020, Tom Holland dated Olivia Bolton. In 2020, Tom Holland briefly dated actress Nadia Parks.

Tom Holland is dating Zendaya in 2021. Both started dating in November 2021. The two met while shooting for the film “Spider-Man”. For some time, Tom kept his relationship private, but later Tom confirmed his relationship with Zendaya on Instagram.

What is Tom Holland’s Age and Height?

Tom Holland’s age is 26 years. Tom Holland’s full name is Thomas Stanley Holland. Tom Holland’s birth date is 1 June 1996. Tom Holland was born to Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland in London, England.

Tom Holland did his studies at Wimbledon College, a voluntary aided Jesuit comprehensive school and BRIT School. Tom Holland’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Tom Holland’s nationality is British.

Tom Holland’s Upcoming Movies

Tom Holland will be seen in “The Crowded Room” series as Danny Sullivan.

Tom Holland acted in the “Arrietty” as a child artist. After that, in 2012, he made his acting debut in “The Impossible” film. Tom Holland also acted in the “Wolf Hall” and “Lip Sync Battle” television series. In 2021, Tom acted in the “Hot Ones” and The Daily Bugle” web series.

Tom Holland also acted in many movies, including How I Live Now, Billy Elliot the Musical Live, In the Heart of the Sea, Captain America: Civil War, The Lost City of Z, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Current War, Chaos Walking, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spies in Disguise, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dolittle, and more.

