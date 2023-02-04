Who is Andrew Garfield girlfriend? How long did Andrew Garfield and Emma date?

Andrew Garfield is a professional English and American Actor. Andrew won many awards for his role and work, including a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and a BAFTA TV Award. Andrew was also nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Academy Awards.

Time listed Andrew Garfield on its list of the 100 most impressive people in the world in 2022. In 2007, Andrew made his acting debut with the feature film “Lions for Lambs”. For Garfield’s performance in the film “Boy A”, Andrew won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor.

How old is Andrew Garfield?

Andrew Garfield’s full name is Andrew Russell Garfield. Andrew Garfield’s age is 39 years. Andrew Garfield’s birth date is 20 August 1983. Andrew Garfield was born to his parents in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Andrew Garfield’s parents are Lynn Garfield and Richard Garfield.

Andrew Garfield did his school at Priory Preparatory School and City of London Freemen’s School. Andrew graduated from Central School of Speech and Drama, University of London. Andrew Garfield’s nationality is American.

Who is Andrew Garfield girlfriend?

Andrew Garfield is in a relationship. Andrew Garfield girlfriend’s name is Phoebe Dynevor.

Andrew Garfield has dated a number of celebrities. He has had many girlfriends and has been in a relationship with them. According to multiple sources, Andrew Garfield dated actress Emma Stone in 2011. Andrew and Emma met on the set of the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man”. The two separated in 2015 after being in a relationship for almost four years.

Andrew also briefly dated Christine Gabel in the summer of 2019. After this, Andrew also dated model Alyssa Miller but kept the relationship private. Due to the breakup in April 2022, their relationship became public. Andrew has been dating Phoebe Dynevor for a while.

How long did Andrew Garfield and Emma date?

Andrew Garfield started dating Emma Stone in 2011 while filming “The Amazing Spider-Man”. Andrew was seen in a relationship with Emma Stone for the longest time. They separated in 2015 after being in a relationship for about 4-5 years.

Andrew Garfield’s Movies Career

Andrew Garfield began his acting as a theatre artist and made his performance with the “Mercy” in 2004. After that, Andrew acted in many theatre plays, including The Laramie Project, Beautiful Thing, Death of a Salesman, Angels in America, The Children’s Monologues, Romeo & Juliet, and more.

In 2005, Andrew Garfield made his television debut with the “Swinging” series and “Mumbo Jumbo” film. In 2022, Andrew appeared in the “Under the Banner of Heaven” television series.

Andrew Garfield also acted in many movies and tv shows, including The Other Boleyn Girl, Never Let Me Go, The Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge, Under the Silver Lake, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Simon Schama’s Power of Art, Trial & Retribution, Sugar Rush, Red Riding, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and more.

Read Also:- Who is the lover of Millie Bobby Brown? Who is Millie Bobby Brown in a relationship with?