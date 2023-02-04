Who is Alexandra Daddario Husband? Where did Alexandra Daddario get married?

Alexandra Daddario is a professional American Actress. Alexandra Daddario is famous for her role in Annabeth Chase in the “Percy Jackson” series.

Alexandra Daddario is also known for her role as Blake Gaines in San Andreas (2015), Paige in Hall Pass (2011), Summer Quinn in Baywatch (2017), Heather Miller in Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), and Alexis Butler in We Summon the Darkness (2019).

In 2021 Alexandra Daddario starred in the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus, for which Alexandra received an Emmy nomination in 2022 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in an Anthology Series or Limited or a Movie. In 2022, Alexandra Daddario appeared in the “Wildflower” film as Joy. In 2023, Alexandra appear in the “Mayfair Witches” as Rowan Mayfair.

Who is Alexandra Daddario Husband?

Alexandra Daddario is a married woman. Alexandra Daddario husband’s name is Andrew Form. He is a producer.

Alexandra Daddario is in a relationship with Andrew Form since 2020. On 2 December 2021, Alexandra and Andrew announced their engagement. Alexandra and Andrew married in June 2022 in New Orleans.

How old is Alexandra Daddario?

Alexandra Daddario’s age is 36 years. Alexandra Daddario’s full name is Alexandra Anna Daddario. Alexandra Daddario’s birth date is March 16, 1986. Alexandra Daddario was born to Christina Daddario and Richard Daddario in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.

Alexandra Daddario did her school study at Brearley School and the Professional Children’s School. Alexandra Daddario graduated from Marymount Manhattan College and Meisner acting technique. Alexandra Daddario’s nationality is American.

Why is Alexandra Daddario so popular?

Alexandra Daddario is not only famous for her acting, but apart from this, Alexandra Daddario is very popular because of her stunning eyes. In an interview, Alexandra Daddario replied to the fans and told them that she does not wear any lenses, and her eyes are natural blue. Alexandra Daddario looks the most different and attractive because of her eyes.

Alexandra Daddario’s Net Worth?

Alexandra Daddario has a net worth of around $8 million. Alexandra has earned her income from her acting career. He worked in many TV shows and films. Alexandra Daddario has won many awards for her work. Alexandra Daddario owns expensive cars and a house.

Read Also:- Who is Dylan Wang Girlfriend? Is Dylan Wang in a Relationship?