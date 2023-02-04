What is Lanny Poffos Cause Of Death? Lanny Poffo, the Late Iconic WWE Wrestler Macho Man, Died At 68

“Leaping” Lanny Poffo, the late iconic WWE wrestler “Macho Man,” Randy Savage’s brother, died at 68. Former WWE wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced his friend’s death on social media on Feb. 2. “I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the demise of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius,” Duggan said on Twitter. “Rest in peace, Lanny.” You might be wondering about Lanny Poffo’s death after “Macho Man” Randy Savage died in 2011 at 58. So far, here’s what we know.

What is Lanny Poffos Cause Of Death?

Fans and friends were shocked to learn about Lanny Poffo’s passing. Numerous former colleagues expressed their sympathies on social media following his death. “I’m Lanny Poffo. The mastermind. Man. I apologise, brother. “I love you and Randy more than you will ever know,” veteran WWE wrestler Virgil tweeted. Poffo’s cause of death, however, is unknown at this moment.

Who is Lanny Poffos?

Lanny Poffo was a Canadian-American professional wrestler best known in the ring as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo. He was born on December 28, 1954, and died on February 2, 2023, at 68. In 1974, he made his professional debut with the All-South Wrestling Alliance. In 1985, he joined the World Wrestling Federation and earned the nickname “Leaping Lanny Poffo.” He earned the ring nickname “The Genius” after donning a graduate cap and gown and defeating other wrestlers.

Randy entered the WWE in 1985 and immediately became associated with the sport in the 1980s and 1990s. During his legendary career, the WWE Hall of Famer won two WWE crowns and four WCW World Championships and was the Intercontinental Champion for over a year.

Randy Savage’s fame extended beyond the world of wrestling. Throughout his career, he appeared in popular television shows and films such as Baywatch and Spider-Man.

Randy Savage, “Macho Man,” died in 2011 at 58. While driving his Jeep in the Tampa Bay region, the wrestling legend suffered a heart attack.

Read Also: A missing Illinois college student has been found dead after drowning, police say