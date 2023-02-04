What is Irene Cara Cause of Death? Irene Cara, the vocalist of “Fame” and “Flashdance”, Died of Hypertension

Irene Cara, the vocalist of “Fame” and “Flashdance,” died of natural causes. According to TMZ, the celebrity, 63, died of hypertension and high cholesterol, with her official cause of death recorded as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Cara had diabetes, according to an official report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner, who did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Grammy and Oscar winner died on November 25 at her home in Largo, Florida.

What is Irene Cara Cause of Death?

The official cause of death for "Flashdance" singer Irene Cara has been announced. Cara died of hypertension and excessive cholesterol, specifically arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Pinellas County medical examiner's office. Diabetes was also mentioned as a factor in her death. Cara died in November of last year at 63 at her home in Largo, Florida.

Who is Irena Cara?

Irene Cara Escalera was an American singer and actress born on March 18, 1959. Cara won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1984 for her performance and co-writing of “Flashdance… What a Feeling” (from the film Flashdance). Cara is also well-known for singing the film’s theme song, “Fame,” and for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 film Fame. Before her success with Fame, Cara featured as the eponymous character, Sparkle Williams, in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle.

Early Life of Irena Cara:

Cara was born in The Bronx, New York City, the youngest of five children. Her mother, Louise, is a theatre usher from Cuba, and her father, Gaspar Escalera, is a former saxophone player and factory worker from Puerto Rico. When Irene Cara was three years old, she was one of five finalists in the “Little Miss America” pageant. She began by ear-learning the piano before enrolling in music, acting, and dance classes when she was five. On Spanish-language television, she made her professional singing and dancing debut. She made her television debut on Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show and The Original Amateur Hour. From 1971 to 1972, she was a regular on PBS educational show. Cara began her career by recording a Latin-market Spanish-language record and an English Christmas album.

