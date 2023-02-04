The 78-year-old Kathleen Hudd is missing from Southport.

Kathleen Hudd has gone missing. She was last seen at an address on Woomera Crescent in Southport around midday on February 3, 2023, and has been waiting to hear from her since. The police officers have been searching for her and the lady.

The family members are worried about the missing news of Kathleen Hudd.

Who was Kathleen Hudd?

Kathleen Hudd, a 78-year-old Southport woman, went missing on February 3, 2023.

She was last seen at noon at a Woomera Crescent location and hasn’t been heard from since.

The police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Kathleen, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Later, it was announced by the Queensland Police officers that they had found a lead in a case.

Her family and the police are concerned for her welfare as she has medical conditions and may appear disoriented.

What has the police investigation said?

Police officers have been trying to discover what happened to Kathleen Hudd.

Thus, office officers have been trying to discover the case of Kathleen Hudd.

We will update you with the information if she has been found once our reports get any relevant information from the police officers.

Relevant case information:

She was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a house image on it, long pants, and blue shoes.

Kathleen suffers from various health conditions, which may appear discombobulated, which is why the officers and her family are worried about her welfare.

Her family members have already been missing and are praying that she’ll be found soon.

They are concerned about Kathleen Hudd’s health; she used to adore everyone in her family.

Family members have been praying for her to reach home soon and that the police officers might be able to find her soon.

They all are very much concerned about her as she has many diseases.

