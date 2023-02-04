Nathan Lee Daughter Remains Silent On Charges Issued For His Father

Nathan Lee Chasing is a former “Dances With Wolves” actor. His Horse, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, was detained Tuesday after Las Vegas police raided his home in connection with sexual assault allegations dating back two decades, according to the Associated Press. According to police records obtained by the Associated Press, Chasing Horse, now supposedly the leader of a cult known as The Circle, is accused of sexually assaulting young Indigenous girls. The actor, best known for playing the youthful Sioux tribe member Smiles A Lot in Kevin Costner’s award-winning film, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near his North Las Vegas home, which he shares with his five wives. His arrest came after months of investigation spurred by an October tip to police. SWAT police were visible outside the two-story residence later in the evening while detectives searched the property.

Nathan Lee’s Daughter Remains Silent:

What Happened?

Nathan Lee’s daughter has stayed silent about her father’s claims. Nathan Lee Chasing Horse, a former actor best known for his part in the Academy Award-winning film “Dances with Wolves,” has been arrested and accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking, child abuse, and neglect. The arrest came after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted a months-long investigation. Nathan was arrested after police stormed his home, where he lived with his five wives. The LVMPD has accused Nathan of being the leader of a cult known as “The Circle” and of sexually assaulting several young Indigenous girls, some as young as 13 years old, during the last two decades.

Warrant Issued for Nathan Lee:

The Associated Press acquired a 50-page search warrant that recounts the charges against Nathan, a widely renowned healer and spiritual leader. The warrant accuses Nathan of abusing Indigenous females in the United States and Canada by using his position and reputation. Nathan has not made any public comments on the charges against him.

At least six victims have been identified by the LVMPD, and the investigation is ongoing. The claims levelled against Nathan are severe and, if found accurate, would represent a startling shift for someone formerly regarded as a renowned spiritual leader.

