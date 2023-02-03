Who was AJ Perez Girlfriend? What was the Cause of AJ Perez Death?

AJ Perez was a 18 years old Filipino actor. AJ Perez was well-known as the member of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic in Batch 13. In 2009, AJ Perez appeared in the miniseries Your Song Presents: Underage as a lead role. In 2010, AJ Perez made his first primetime role in the “Sabel” television series. AJ Perez was last seen in the film “Malala Mo Kaya” in 2011.

What was the Cause of AJ Perez’s Death?

AJ Perez died a few years ago on April 17, 2011, at the age of 18 in Moncada, Tarlac, Philippines. The cause of death of AJ Perez is a vehicle accident. AJ Perez was on his way home from ABS-CBN Services with his father and four others on September 17, 2011, after spoiling a show in Dagupan. The driver of the van tried to overtake the trailer truck which collided with a parts provincial passenger bus on the MacArthur Highway in Barangay San Julian, Moncada, Tarlac. 12:10 At BJ Rayos-Valentin Hospital Paniki, AJ Perez is pronounced dead in liquid. The first report said that AJ Perez died of multiple head injuries but later on the autopsy revealed that AJ Perez died of broken ribs penetrating his lungs and heart.

Who was AJ Perez Girlfriend?

According to sources, AJ Perez girlfriend’s name was Steph Eason. Steph Eason paid tribute to her dead boyfriend on Twitter. AJ Perez’s girlfriend and love life is not known much because AJ Perez died at a young age.

How old is AJ Perez?

AJ Perez’s age was 18 years as of 2011. AJ Perez’s birth date was February 17, 1993. AJ Perez was born to Gerardo Perez and Maria Victoria Perez in Manila, Philippines. AJ Perez’s full name was Antonello Joseph Sarte Perez. AJ Perez died on 17 April 2011. AJ Perez did his high school at La Salle Greenhills in Greenhills, Mandaluyong. AJ Perez’s nationality was Filipino.

AJ Perez Movies and Tv shows

AJ Perez began his acting career as an early age. AJ Perez made his acting debut in 2006 with the “Komiks Presents: Bampy” television series and “Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo” film.

AJ Perez acted in many films and television series, including Bahay Kubo: A Pinoy Mano Po!, BFF (Best Friends Forever), Babe, I Love You, Ang Tanging Pamilya: A Marry Go Round, Mamarazzi, Magkaibigan, Showtime, Wansapanataym, Maynila, Your Song Presents: Impossible, Star Magic Presents: Astigs in Luvin’ Lyf, Star Magic Presents: All About A Girl, ASAP, Star Magic Presents: Astigs in Luvin’ Lyf, and more.

