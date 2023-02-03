Who is Vanessa Hudgens Boyfriend? How long did Austin Butler and Vanessa date?

Vanessa Hudgens is a professional American actress as well as a singer. In 2003, Vanessa Hudgens debuted in the movie “Thirteen” and then rose to fame after playing the role of Gabriella Montez in the “High School Musical film series”. Vanessa Hudgens also released two studio albums – Identified (2008) and V (2006).

In 2002, Vanessa made her acting debut with the “Still Standing” television series. In 2022, Vanessa appeared in the Asking for It film and 30th MTV Movie & TV Awards, 94th Academy Awards, and Entergalactic tv shows.

Vanessa Hudgens is famous for her role and work in the So You Think You Can Dance, Drunk History, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and more. Vanessa Hudgens also appeared in the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, The Frozen Ground, The Knight Before Christmas, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Beastly, Spring Breakers, High School Musical 2, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and more.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens in a relationship with?

Vanessa Hudgens is a unmarried woman. Vanessa Hudgens is in a relationship. Vanessa Hudgens boyfriend’s name is Cole Tucker. He is an American Major League Baseball shortstop.

Vanessa Hudgens first started dating actor Zac Efron in 2005. Vanessa and Zack worked together in “High School Musical”. Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron ended their relationship in 2010.

Vanessa Hudgens then started a relationship with actor Austin Butler in 2009. In 2019, both ended their relationship.

Vanessa Hudgens started a relationship with Cole Tucker in 2021 after breaking up with actor Austin Butler, whose information was confirmed by Vanessa Hudgens on her Instagram.

How long did Austin Butler and Vanessa date?

Vanessa Hudgens started a relationship with actor Austin Butler in 2011. Vanessa and Austin ended their relationship in 2019 after being in a relationship for eight years.

How much is Vanessa Hudgens’s Net Worth?

Vanessa Hudgens’s net worth is around $18 million. Vanessa Hudgens earns her income from her acting profession. Vanessa Hudgens has earned her income by acting in many film and television series and on stage. Apart from this, Vanessa Hudgens worked as a model for some companies. Vanessa Hudgens has also appeared in several commercials.

