Who is the Wife of George P Wilbur? Michael Myers actor George P Wilbur’s Cause of Death Explained

Hollywood Professional stuntman George Peter Wilbur well known for playing Michael Myers in the Halloween film franchise dies unexpectedly on Wednesday night. He was 81 at the time of his death. His friend and colleague Christopher Durand, a stuntman, announced the devastating news on social media on his Facebook page. The death announcement statement reads:

“George P. Wilbur passed away last night. George, you were a class act and well loved. You will be missed.”

Following the announcement tributes began pouring on social media for the stuntman. His family is grieving the loss of their beloved member. Let’s see more details about his personal life.

Who is the wife of George P. Wilbur?

There is no information available as to whom he was married to. Thus we can believe that the stuntman was not married for the whole of his life. But we can’t say this correctly as no information has available about his marriage on the internet. Also his Wikipedia page does not specify any details about his marriage.

All About the famous Stuntman: George P. Wilbur Biography

George was born on March 6, 1941, in Connecticut, US. Initially Wilbur served in the US Navy but left the job and worked as a wrangler on a ranch in Tuscon, Arizona. The most notable work in his career was playing the Michael Myers in Halloween 4. His career span lasted over 40 years, including his work in over 100 television and films. He was also a member of the Hollywood Stuntmen’s Hall of Fame.

The net worth of George P. Wilbur

The stuntman’s estimated net worth is $ 3 million at his death. His net worth is brought down by his career as a stuntman.

Tributes Surfaced Online for Wilbur

Many people after the demise shared their tribute messages on social media for the divine soul. Our condolences and support are with his family in this painful time. May the divine soul rest in eternal peace forever. Here are some of the tributes paid to Wilbur to honour the great stuntman.

“One of the first horror stars I ever met was George back at the original Spooky World in 97’. A class act and true legend.”

“Rest in peace, George Wilbur. Halloween 4 and 6 are personal faves,” another penned.

“Never got to meet him myself, but I’ve only ever heard really kind things about him. He will be missed.”

Screenwriter Daniel Farrands commented: “Very sad to hear of George’s passing. He was such a kind soul and a beloved member of the Halloween family.”

