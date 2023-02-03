What is Lanny Poffo Cause of Death? The Wrestling legend Lanny Poffo Died At 68

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know of the demise of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius,” he tweeted, sharing several photos of Poffo. Lanny, rest in peace.” Poffo was known as “Leaping Lanny” and “The Genius” during his stint in WWE. His legendary wrestling career began in the 1970s when he travelled throughout the American territory. But he broke into the mainstream when Vince McMahon brought him to WWE in 1985, and he became a manager for some of the company’s most notorious villains.

The Career of Lanny Poffo:

Poffo remained with WWE until 1992 when he left to work for rival promotion World Championship Wrestling from 1995 to 1999. He continued engaged in the profession far into his sixties, with Cagematch reporting that he wrestled his final match for Survival Championship Wrestling in Rensselaer, New York, in January 2020. “Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, ‘Leaping’, Lanny Poffo was one of the original high-flyers in WWE,” WWE explained. “While he had some success as a fan favourite speaking his poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr Perfect. WWE’s condolences go out to Poffo’s family, friends, and fans.”

What is Lanny Poffo Cause of Death?

The reason for death has not yet been disclosed. After hearing the news, wrestling icon Bobby Fulton tweeted, “I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Lanny Poffo! Wonderful person and friend! “Prayers for his family, friends, and supporters!” “In an age of bodybuilder males who specialised in punches and kicks and yelling threats, the ones who did things differently sure stood out,” a fan tweeted. One of those players I remember the most was leaping Lanny Poffo.” I’ve always wanted to catch one of those frisbees with poems on them. RIP.” “Sorry to hear about the death of Lanny Poffo,” stated pro wrestling host Phil Strum. He was courteous to me during our contacts, had an excellent demeanour, and adored his family.”

Tributes to Lanny Poffo:

“Damn, I just heard the news of the loss of Lanny Poffo, aka “The Genius” from the old WWF days; I’m sure his brother Randy is there waiting at the pearly gates for him,” another admirer tweeted. RIP.” His brother, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was a legendary wrestler who shared the stage with Hulk Hogan and Andre, The Giant. Savage, actual name Randall Poffo, was a multiple world champion who died in May 2011 at 58. While travelling with his wife near Seminole, Florida, he suffered a heart attack and became unresponsive before losing control of his Jeep Wrangler and crashing into a tree.

Poffo would subsequently explain that ten days before Savage’s death, he had asked him to scatter his dog’s ashes in the exact location. When Poffo inquired about the reason, “Macho” said he wanted him to remember that location because it was also where he wanted his ashes to be poured.

