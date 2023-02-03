What Happened to Aviani Brown? Amber Alert Issued For One-Year-Old

Authorities have charged a 20-year-old man with kidnapping Aviani Brown, prompting an Amber Alert on Thursday morning. Let’s look into the Aviani Brown kidnapping case in further depth.

What Happened to Aviani Brown?

Aviani, a San Antonio toddler, was last seen around the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road on the North East side at 12:53 a.m. on Thursday, according to police. Jaeshaun Brown, 20, has been identified as the suspect in the kidnapping of a youngster. However, no other information about the purported kidnapping has been disclosed. It’s unknown how he’s related to the baby daughter.

Amber Alert Issued:

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl and the suspect, Jaeshaun Brown. The vehicle is described as a White 2020 Honda Accord with registration plate PJB2582 (TX). San Antonio police are still seeking the child shown above, and anyone with information is requested to call 911. Aviani, from San Antonio, Texas, is the subject of an Amber Alert as of February 2, 2023. Aviani, a one-year-old black child, is characterised as having brown eyes and black hair. She stands over 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 23 pounds. She was wearing a white beanie, a black jacket, a grey onesie with the phrase “Unity,” and orange trousers when she was last seen.

Who is Jaeshaun?

Jaeshaun is a dark-skinned man with brown eyes and hair. He stands about 5’7″ tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds. According to authorities, he may be driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with Texas registration plate PJB2582. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

