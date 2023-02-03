Search mission for Woman Nicola Bulley from Lancashire

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley, a woman from Lancashire, has left her family heartbroken and the police searching for her.

On January 27th, 2023, she went missing while walking her dog by the river in the town of St Michael’s on Wyre.

Who was Nicola Bulley?

Nicola Bulley is a 45-year-old mother of two. she had gone missing while walking her dog by a river in Lancashire.

The police are searching and have identified a potential witness, a woman in a red coat who was seen walking a small, white dog around the time of Bulley’s disappearance.

Bulley’s family is heartbroken, and the police say they have no evidence of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.

The police have established a timeline of events from the morning of Bulley’s disappearance and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Red Coat Witness Sought in Search for Missing Mother, Nicola Bulley:

Lancashire Police Search for Missing Woman Nicola:

Nicola Bulley was a 45-year-old mother of two girls from Inskip, Lancashire, UK.

Police have released a photo of a woman in a red coat who they believe was in the vicinity at the time and could have information to assist them in their investigation.

The woman is wanted “solely as a witness.” Since her disappearance, the missing woman’s family has described feeling “trapped in a nightmare” and has asked anyone with information to come forward.

Family members are missing her and have been praying for her to return home. Police officers have been doing a search mission to know where she is.

