Michael Myers Actor George P Wilbur dies at 81

George P Wilbur was a stuntman on Halloween and an actor in Michael Myers. He passed away at the age of 81 on 1st February 2023.

George P. Cause of Death:

His Halloween cast members shared the news of George P. death on social media, and friends poured in their condolences.

Unfortunately, the cause of Wilbur’s death remains unknown as no one has revealed it to the press and media. He passed away on Wednesday this week.

His friends told the press that they found Wilbur experiencing memory loss problems when they last saw him at the H40 Halloween 40 years of terror in Pasadena.

Who was George P Wilbur?

George P. was an American actor and stuntman. He started his career by playing the stand-in actor role for John Wayne during the 1960s.

After this, he worked in more than 100 television shows and films. His career lasted for more than six decades.

His other works include Escape from the Planet of the Apes, The Running Man, Dynasty, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Mission: Impossible.

In addition, his stuntman career included works like Die Hard, Spiderman, and Casino.

He was a part of many shows and films, but his fame and recognition rose because of his career in horror films.

He appeared in films like Firestarter and Ghosthunters II. His horror stunt works include Poltergeist, The Silence of the Lambs, and many more.

He was honored by becoming a member of the Hollywood Stuntmen’s Hall of Fame for his incredible performances as a stuntman.

Because of George P. Wilbur’s fantastic performance in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers, the Halloween franchise was able to sustain so long and reach the heights it is now.

His Michael Myers mask held equal significance to everyone as Batman’s mask for the cinematic universe.

Wilbur had a significant impact on all his co-actors and those who watched his horror films.

The Halloween family will not be the same without Michael Myers. Condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, George P. Wilbur.

George P. Obituary:

His stuntman friend Christopher Durand shared the news of George P. Wilbur’s death on Facebook.

He expressed his grief by praising George P. Wilbur for his top acting skills and mentioned how much he was loved by everyone and would be missed.

After seeing this post, friends and fans started pouring their condolences for the significant loss.

The writer of Halloween showered his tributes by expressing his extreme grief over losing a very dear member of the Halloween family.

All his fans showed their grief and love for George through their posts.

He was a pure soul whom all would miss.

Read More: Search Mission For Woman Nicola Bulley From Lancashire