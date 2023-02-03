Is Emma Atkins in a relationship? Does Emma Atkins have a child?

Emma Atkins is a professional British actress. Emma Atkins is well-recognized for her role as Charity Dingle in the “Emmerdale” ITV soap opera. Emma Atkins did not act in many films. Emma gained popularity by working in some movies.

Emma Atkins won some awards for her work and role, including TV Choice Awards for Best Soap Actress, British Soap Awards for Best Actress, several Inside Soap Awards, Daily Star Soap Awards, and National Television Awards.

Who is Emma Atkins Husband/Partner?

Emma Atkins is an unmarried woman. According to the sources, Emma Atkins is in a relationship with her long-time partner. Emma Atkins husband/partner’s name is Tom. Emma Atkins and Tom have been in a relationship for many years. Emma and Tom have a six-year-old son, Albert.

Emma didn’t reveal much about her partner. Little information on Tom’s talk is available on the Internet. Emma and Tom were spotted together at many places. They both are happy in their relationship.

What age is Emma Atkins?

Emma Atkins’s age is 47 years. Emma Atkins’s full name is Emma Jayne Atkins. Emma Atkins’s birth date is 31 March 1975. Emma Atkins was born to her parents in Morecambe, Lancashire, England. Emma Atkins did her studies at the University of Salford. Emma Atkins’s nationality is British.

Why is Emma Atkins famous?

Emma Atkins is famous for her role in the “Emmerdale Farm” (2000-2023) tv series. Emma Atkins also appeared in some tv series like Doctors, Jinx, Casualty, Heartbeat, Emmerdale: The Dingles – For Richer for Poorer, I’m with Stupid, The Gil Mayo Mysteries, New Sreet Law, and Dalziel and Pascoe.

