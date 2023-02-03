How Did Momo Zhou Die? World Cup of Darts Died At 31

Momo Zhou, the second Chinese darts player to compete in the World Cup of Darts in 2018, died at 31. Let’s look at Momo Zhou’s death and the reason for death in greater depth.

How did Momo Zhou die?

Momo Zhou died on January 25, 2023. Darts analyst Paul Nicholson called Momo Zhou’s death “utterly incredible.” The female Chinese player, 31, who had previously won a BDO event, died unexpectedly. Target Darts, her sponsor, tweeted about the news on Thursday.

Who is Momo Zhou?

Momo Zhou, popularly known as Weng Weng, was the PDC World Cup of Darts’ second female competitor. Her birthday is July 19, 1991. Zhou was a professional darts player who won one tournament. Zhou made sports history in June 2018 when he competed for China in a televised PDC event at the World Cup of Darts. Zhou and Xiaochen Zong became the World Cup of Darts’ second female competitor, following Anastasia Dobromyslova, who represented Russia in the 2010 competition. During their first-round match at the Eissporthalle, the Chinese trailblazer stole the hearts of the darting world by cheekily celebrating a missing dart from their Swiss opponents.

What is Momo Zhou’s Cause of Death?

During this terrible time, PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter offered his condolences to Momo’s friends and family. “Momo was a popular character on the circuit and made great development in her career, leaving a legacy as the first woman to represent China on the international stage.” Lorraine Winstanley expressed her sorrow, stating, “Such horrible news. My thoughts are with your family. RIP.” Following the death announcement, social media was swamped with tributes. Her death shook her friends and the dart world. However, the reason for the end of Momo Zhou was unknown at the time.

Tributes to Momo Zhou:

Everything Darts has been posted, and We are heartbroken to learn of Momo Zhou’s death at the age of 31. Zhou became the first woman to represent China at the 2018 World Cup of Darts and only the second after Anastasia Dobromyslova. Her thoughts are with her family. Darts Australia reported, Dartplayers in Australia are devastated to learn of Momo Zhou’s death at the age of 31. Zhou is well recognised for becoming the second female to play in the World Cup of Darts, representing China in the tournament in 2018. At this point, it is unknown what caused Zhou’s death.

