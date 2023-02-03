How Did David Jurney Die | Know morea about OC professor

David Jurney, a former OC professor, passed away on Wednesday. The news of David’s death spread quickly over the internet, and now too many of his beloved were in shock and disbelief. Throughout his career he made a significant impact on the University student. Stay tuned to this page to learn more about David and cause of his death.

Know more about David Jurney

Davis was a respected personality by both students as well faculty members of the OC University. He was known for his passion for teaching and guiding the new generation.

He was counted as some unique professor who taught the student enthusiastically. He was very experienced in his field; he had an immense knowledge of different domains like Media Production, Advanced Creative Production, Audio for Media and Photography Principles and Practices and Television Field Production.

He teaches the student full of energy, often his classes were full of laughter and he always encouraged students to explore their capabilities.

He always helped the student with their work and not only gave help as well as provide the valuable feedback on their work to improve skill. He always tried to the use the student to make him successful in the media professional domain.

David Jurney : Reason behind the Death

The news of David Jurney’s death left in shock and confusion to many people. As per the latest information there is no exact reason revealed by the family members of David Jurney.

Whenever David’s personality effect, those around him will remain forever. He was a very professional and qualified educator, who won many awards in his career.

In 2020, he received a Teacher of the Year award from the Society of Professional Journalists at the OC University. Apart from that he received too many awards throughout his career.

He got so many awards and recognitions for media production. Apart from this academic work he also served as an adviser to different organizations like SPJ chapter at OC University and STN (Student Television Network).

He also participated in various community service projects involving media training and was aware of disadvantaged youth members from local communities.

Memorial Details

With saddened hearts we share that OC Professor David Jurney passed away this week. He’s been a beloved film and video professor for many years and an award-winning video pro. A memorial service will be held at the Wilshire church of Christ Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Tributes for David

Ross Morrisett

feel like it was one of the major division one programs. That was all Dave, and his professional excellence, and the way he developed/taught his students. I hate this, and I will be praying for his family and all those impacted by this tremendous loss. This is a tremendous loss, especially for the OC community.

Dave was such a joy, and I know I can speak for a lot of people within the OC basketball program, he was so outstanding. He was the best at what he did, and he made a small college and small college basketball program

Kimani Williams

This man and his father made such an incredible impact in my life and my education. There are some teachers you just don’t forget. I’m really going to miss David Jurney.

James Christopher

We at #ARFF are crushed at the passing of David Jurney. One of the best people I knew in the business. My life, the world and the festival will never be the same. Prayers to he and his family.

