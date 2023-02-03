Olivia Flowers’s brother Conner died at the age of 32. Close friends and family paid tribute to this “rare and remarkable” sibling by saying how much they loved him. Thomas Ravenel, a family friend and reality TV star, confirmed that he had died on Monday as he led the emotional tributes.

It seems that Conner, Olivia’s brother, died suddenly at the end of last month. Messages of support for the brother of the star of “Southern Charm” came in by the dozens. Thomas, who used to be on Bravo, sent Conner four pictures. Two of them were of them drinking in a bar, and the other two were of them on a golf course. In pictures, Conner looked a lot like his famous reality star sister. He wore stylish, high-end clothes and posed naturally for the camera.

Who was Conner Flowers?

Conner Flowers is the older brother of Olivia Flowers. In 2009, Olivia and Conner were on an episode of “Teen Cribs” on MTV. At the time, they were 17 and 19 years old and lived in Dallas, Texas, in a mansion. Garry and Robin, Olivia and Conner’s parents, were also on the show. Olivia and Conner’s kids gave a tour of their childhood home, which had a beautiful movie theatre and a pool.

The brother and sister were close to each other and often shared each other’s Instagram photos. In 2019, they posed for a picture together on a windy day, and Olivia grabbed her brother. “Remember…as far as anyone knows, we are a nice, normal family,” she wrote in the photo’s caption, adding, “Little do they know.”

Conner’s most recent Instagram photo, posted on October 16, was a single shot of him taken at Republic Garden & Lounge in downtown Charleston, where Flowers co-star Leva Bonaparte works. He also posted a picture of himself with Thomas’s ex, Ashley Jacobs, who is also a cast member on “Southern Charm.”

Connor has had a rough past, with arrests for drug possession and driving while drunk. He was probably living with his parents at their house on Isle of Palms.

How did Conner Flowers die?

Reports say that Conner Flowers passed away on January 30. The reason for death has not been found yet. Thomas Ravenel, who used to be on “Southern Charm,” posted the news. After that, people wrote nice things about him on an obituary page. No one knows how Conner died yet. On Saturday, February 4, there will be a wake in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and on Sunday, February 5, there will be a funeral.

In his tribute, Thomas wrote, “Conner Flowers died on January 30, 2023, after living from February 9, 1990, to January 30, 2023. People will miss you very much because you were so kind and helpful to them. I’m very sorry for how sad you and your family are.”

A Legacy.com obituary page said that the funeral home was J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel. One of the three people who paid tribute on the website was Taylor Ann Green’s mother.

Olivia hasn’t said anything about her brother’s death yet, but in her most recent Instagram post, fans have shown their sadness. The two siblings looked like they were close because they showed their love for each other on social media often. The ninth season of “Southern Charm” is currently being made.

