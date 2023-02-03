British musician and screenwriter Kit Hesketh-Harvey died at age 65.

The renowned British composer and screenwriter Kit Hesketh-Harvey passed away at age 65. He died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

He was well-known for his work, which was appreciated by royalty and fans.

Who was Kit Hesketh-Harvey?

Kit Hesketh-Harvey was a multi-talented British performer passionate about composing, screenwriting, and translation.

Born into a family background in the Foreign Office in Malawi and Rhodesia, Kit received a quality education, starting as a senior chorister at Canterbury Cathedral and later attending Tonbridge School in Kent.

His sister, Sarah Sands, is also a well-known figure in journalism, having served as the editor of the London Evening Standard and the Today program on BBC Radio 4.

Kit went on to study English Literature at Clare College, Cambridge, where he had the chance to study under the renowned composer John Rutter and was a member of the Footlights.

In 1986, Kit married actress and academic Catherine Rabett, and they had two children, Augusta and Rollo. He lived in Norfolk and Cornwall.

How did Kit Hesketh-Harvey Die:

The passing of Kit Hesketh-Harvey, a renowned British performer, has left the entertainment industry and his loved ones in mourning.

On February 1, 2023, he suddenly passed away at age 65, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in the arts.

The news of his death was first reported on social media and later confirmed by his sister, Sarah Sands, who expressed her disbelief and sadness at the loss of her brother.

At the time of his passing, Kit was involved in the search for his missing former brother-in-law, actor Julian Sands, who had gone missing two weeks prior.

The cause of his death is unknown, and speculation among the public suggests it may have been due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Kit Hesketh Career:

Kit Hesketh had a promising start in the entertainment industry, beginning his career as a staff producer for the BBC Music and Arts Department.

After that, he made a name for himself as a scriptwriter, contributing to Merchant Ivory’s “Maurice” and earning recognition with the 1988 Vivian Ellis Award for musical theater writers.

Additionally, he received further education and training under renowned composer Stephen Sondheim at St. Catherine’s College in Oxford.

Throughout his career, Kit Hesketh-Harvey made a name for himself as a versatile and talented performer.

He is best known for his work with pianist Richard Sisson as the musical comedy duo “Kit and The Widow.”

They entertained audiences for over three decades with theater runs and international tours and made appearances on BBC radio shows and TV specials.

In addition, Kit wrote and performed in several musicals, operas, and plays, such as “Writing Orlando,” “Yusupov,” “The Caribbean Tempest,” and “Five O’Clock Angel.”

Kit Hesketh-Harvey made significant contributions to the opera world through his translation work.

He brought Offenbach’s “La Belle Hélène,” Donizetti’s “Le convenienze ed inconvenienze teatrali,” and Sciarrino’s “The Killing Flower” to audiences in new and exciting ways.

In addition, he penned the libretto for “The Life and Death of Alexander Litvinenko,” further showcasing his versatility and expertise in the field.”

Besides his involvement in the entertainment sector, Kit Hesketh-Harvey was a writer for Country Life magazine and actively supported military charities through his creative work.

In addition, he possessed a versatile skill set as a performer, lyricist, and director and collaborated with James McConnel, a renowned composer, in cabaret shows.

Kit Hesketh Obituary:

Kit Hesketh-Harvey was a multi-faceted entertainer who infused his work with a sparkling wit and flamboyant style.

In addition, he was a prolific creator, writing songs, screenplays, stage musicals, librettos, and novels, leading some to compare him to a “Renaissance man” or a modern-day Noël Coward.

Although he relished his image of silk dressing gowns, he preferred to call himself a “jack of all trades,” taking on whatever job came his way and never having unfulfilled ambitions.

Kit was best known for his role as one half of the comedic duo “Kit and the Widow.”

With his writing skills at the forefront, the duo gained widespread recognition for their sharp satire and humor.

Read More:- Who Is Dylan Wang Girlfriend? Is Dylan Wang In A Relationship?