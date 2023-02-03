At 75, former Patriots running backs coach Cleve Bryant passed away

On Tuesday,31st January 2023 the former coach of the Patriots team Cleve Bryant passes away at 75. The team made the death announcement on social media. The Patriots finished second, fifth, and eleven in three seasons with Bryant as their running coach.

Cleve Bryant was born in Canton, Ohio on March 27, 1947. He attended the Ohio University and claimed all-conference honours as a quarterback of the Bobcats in 1967. He was married to Jean Bryant, an academic advisor to the University of Texas football program.

Bryant was also a former Ohio football quarterback and led Ohio to their third conference championship title. He also played for the Bobcats who claimed back-to-back MAC Championships and Bryant received the 1968 MAC player of the year. The outstanding coach was inducted into the Kermit Blosser Ohio Athletics Hall of Fame in 1975 and the Citrus Bowl Hall of Fame in 1988.

In 1977 Bryant began his coaching career as a assistant coach at Miami. After which, he worked with Quarterbacks and wide receivers. A year after the coach accepted the offer to become the quarterback’s coach at UNC Chapel Hill. He left the Chapel Hill to become the running backs coach for the New England Patriots in 1982. Bryant remain in the position as a Longhorns’ Associate Athlete Director till his retirement in 2011.

Following his demise tributes began surfaced online for the great coach. Many people are paying condolences to his family in this challenging time. Our condolences and support are also with his family who are grieving their beloved member’s loss. May God give them strength and power to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in eternal peace forever.

Retired coach Jack Rose expressed his heartfelt message and wrote: “We played them at their place, on 44th Street,” Rose said. “They had a good running back and a good team.

Dan Deirdof was one of their linemen: “There was quite a bit of hype going on because of the quarterbacks. Bob was pretty good. We passed more than they did. We were pretty coached up on Cleve Bryant.”

“We thought Cleve was going to be good, because he was such a good player at Glenwood for Jim Reichenbach. Our Ohio U freshman team went undefeated, and Cleve was terrific.”

