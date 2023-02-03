After GMA presenter Michael Strahan disappears from morning programme, he urges followers to “reach out to those around you.”

Jay, who is 53 years old, posted a clip from his podcast Unbreakable in which he talked about a time when he told Michael he was having trouble. The first thing he says is: “Michael Strahan has been my best friend for 30 years. I didn’t finally tell him how much my depression and anxiety hurt me until last year.

“We were supposed to go out to dinner on a Friday night, but man, the beast just got out of the box on me, and I woke up with an anxiety attack that put me in the foetal position.

“This is one of those days when I did what I was supposed to do: I called four friends and said, “Man, I’m struggling,” but it just got me, it kicked me in the a**.” Jay went on: “So, we were supposed to go to dinner, but for the first time in 30 years, I told Strah, “I can’t go out tonight, man. The beast got out of the box.”

“He asks, “Why haven’t you told me this before, Jay?” I told him, “With you, I felt shame,” and he said, “Yeah, but I could have been there for you for 30 years.” Think about how powerful that is.”

Then Jay said: “And I think a lot of us worry that if we talk about something too much, they’ll eventually say, “Ahh Jay, enough already, stop!” Hasn’t happened.

He ended by telling them, “Trust your teammates, and let’s keep walking this walk together.” When Michael posted the video again, he wrote next to it: “Reach out to the people around you, this is a lesson for everyone. I’d be there for my brother @jayglazer as long as I know he’ll be there for me.”

Fans and followers of Michael were quick to respond to the post. One person said: “I had to have it. Thanks for telling me.”

One person wrote: “This needs to be heard by someone, somewhere. Thank you for your help.” and

A third said, “Wow, this is what I needed.” Someone else commented: “Depression is real, and support is everything,” said one follower. “That’s what real friendship looks like,” said another.

I could have helped you 30 years ago if I had been there.” Michael’s strong post comes after he missed Good Morning America again on Monday and was missed.

The father of four, who has said he is too busy with work, was working as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday and got a big interview with one of the players.

Fans of Good Morning America can expect Michael to miss the show every Monday as long as it’s football season.

He is always on FOX NFL Sundays with Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Curt Menefee, and Jimmy Johnson as an analyst.

