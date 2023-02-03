3 Missing Rappers reportedly found dead, Cause of death

One of the dead missing rappers had a canceled show, and the rapper did not respond to any calls or messages after 7.30 p.m.

He was planning to meet his friends, but unfortunately, he was found dead.

Who were the missing rappers?

Three rappers, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker, were found dead in a Detroit apartment complex after they went missing for two weeks.

They had canceled a performance in Detroit, Michigan, before their disappearance.

Authorities confirmed their identities, and the search for the men had been ongoing before their bodies were found inside the apartment building in Highland Park.

According to reports, Kelly had told his fiancée that the show was canceled due to equipment issues and was planning to meet with friends but stopped responding to calls and texts after 7.30 p.m.

Wicker was also set to perform at the same venue.

What is the cause of death of rappers?

The search for the men had been ongoing for several weeks before their remains were discovered.

According to authorities, the discovery of their bodies was a shock to their loved ones and the music industry.

Kelly’s mother, Cat Fogle, expressed shock and uncertainty about what to do next, while Kelly’s fiancée, Taylor Perrin, reported that Kelly had told her that the show was canceled.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the truth about what happened.

The families of the deceased are in our thoughts, and we hope they find the comfort and support they need during this difficult time.

How are the three related to each other?

Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were singers, and they used to sing together in a group.

Unfortunately, all of them were found dead together in one apartment.

The music industry and fans are mourning the loss of these talented artists, who had made a name for themselves in the rap scene.

The cause of their deaths is still under investigation, and authorities are working to uncover the tragedy’s circumstances.

The deaths of these three young rappers have impacted the music industry and the community.

The music industry has left a void as they remember these artists and their contributions to the hip-hop world.

The families of the deceased are in the thoughts of many as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.



