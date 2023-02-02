Who was Gisele Bündchen first husband? Are Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen still together?

Gisele Bündchen is a professional Brazilian fashion model. Gisele Bündchen is one of the highest-paid models since 2001. In 2007, Gisele Bündchen was the richest woman in the entertainment industry. In 2012, Gisele Bündchen listed her name in Forbes’ list of top-earning models. Forbes listed Gisele Bündchen as the 89th most powerful woman in 2014.

Gisele Bündchen is credited with bringing an end to the heroin chic era of modelling in Vogue in 1999. Gisele was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2006. In 2007, Gisele Bündchen was called a supermodel by Claudia Schiffer. Gisele Bündchen has been seen on over 1200 magazine covers. Gisele Bündchen is well known for her supporting role in the “Taxi” (2004) and “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) films.

How old is Gisele Bündchen?

Gisele Bündchen’s age is 42 years. Gisele Bündchen’s full name is Gisele Caroline Bündchen. Gisele Bündchen’s birth date is 20 July 1980. Gisele Bündchen was born to Vania Nonnenmacher and Valdir Bündchen in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Gisele Bündchen has five sisters – Raquel, Graziela, Rafaela, Gabriela, and her fraternal twin, Patrícia. Gisele Bündchen’s family was Catholic.

Gisele Bündchen’s height is 5 feet 11 inches and Gisele Bündchen’s weight is 57 kg approx. Gisele Bündchen’s hair is light brown, and her eye color is Blue. Gisele Bündchen speaks Portuguese, Spanish, English, Italian, and some French. Gisele Bündchen’s nationality is Brazilian.

Who is Gisele Bündchen husband?

Gisele Bündchen is a married woman. Gisele Bündchen husband is Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen has had a relationship with many celebrities before marriage. Gisele first started a relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 2000 but ended the relationship in 2005.

In December 2006, Gisele Bündchen began dating NFL quarterback Tom Brady. After dating for 3 years, Gisele Bündchen married Tom Brady on February 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church, Santa Monica, California. Gisele and Tom have two children – Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein.

Gisele and Tom divorced on 28 October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Both are separated.

What is Gisele supermodel salary?

Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is around $400 Million. Gisele Bündchen’s salary is $40 Million approx. Gisele has earned most of her net worth from her modelling career. Apart from modelling, Gisele has also worked in some movies and TV shows. Gisele is rich with high net worth but is not a billionaire. Gisele has a big house and some expensive cars.

