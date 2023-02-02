Who is Ozzy Osbourne wife? Who was Ozzy Osbourne married to before Sharon?

Ozzy Osbourne is a professional English singer-songwriter and reality television personality. Ozzy Osbourne well-recognized in the 1970s as the lead singer of the heavy metal band “Black Sabbath”. It is during Ozzy Osbourne’s own nickname, “Prince of Darkness”.

Ozzy Osbourne became a founding member of the band Black Sabbath in 1967. In 1970 Ozzy Osbourne released “Never Say Die!” and sang till. Ozzy Osbourne released Master of Reality, Paranoid and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath with his band.

Ozzy Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 due to alcohol and drug problems. Ozzy then went on to have a successful solo career, releasing 13 studio albums. In which the first 7 albums of Ozzy Osbourne have received multi-platinum certifications in the US.

The success led to Ozzy Osbourne reuniting with Black Sabbath. Ozzy rejoined the group in 1997 and helped record the group’s last studio album, 13 (2013). Ozzy Osbourne’s success and longevity earned him the title “Godfather of Metal”.

Ozzy Osbourne appeared in many tv shoes, including Little Nicky (2000), Gnomeo & Juliet (2011), Ghostbusters (2016), Trolls World Tour (2020), Howard Stern on Demand (2013), Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002), and more.

How old is Ozzy Osbourne and how much is he worth?

Ozzy Osbourne’s age is 74 years. Ozzy Osbourne’s full name is John Michael Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne’s birth date is 3 December 1948. Ozzy Osbourne was born to Jack Osbourne and Lillian Osbourne in Marston Green, Warwickshire, England. Ozzy Osbourne has five siblings, in which three sisters and two brothers Jean, Iris, Gillian, Paul and Tony.

Ozzy Osbourne is a singer-songwriter and reality TV personality. Ozzy Osbourne has earned most of his income from his singing career and a part of his income from his television career. Ozzy Osbourne has a net worth of around $220 million.

Who is Ozzy Osbourne wife?

Ozzy Osbourne married twice. Ozzy Osbourne’s first wife was Thelma Riley (m. 1971–1982) and Ozzy Osbourne’s present wife is Sharon Osbourne (m. 1982).

Ozzy Osbourne met Thelma Riley in 1971 at a nightclub in Birmingham. Thelma Riley used to work there. Ozzy Osbourne married Thelma Riley in 1971. Ozzy Osbourne’s two children – Jessica Starshine Osbourne and Louis Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne later described their marriage as “a terrible mistake”. Ozzy and Thelma divorced in 1982.

Ozzy Osbourne married his manager Sharon Osbourne on July 4, 1982. Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon have three children – Amy Osbourne, born on 2 September 1983, Kelly Osbourne, born on 27 October 1984, and Jack Osbourne, born on 8 November 1985.

Ozzy Osbourne has many grandchildren, Kitty Hobbs, Andy Rose Osbourne, Isabelle Hobbs, and more.

