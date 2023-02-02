Who is NeNe’s new husband? What happened to NeNe Leakes husband?

NeNe Leakes is a famous American television personality, Actress, businesswoman, presenter, author, and fashion designer. NeNe Leakes is well recognized for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality television series. Nene is also famous for Fox comedy-drama series “Glee”. Before Nene Leakes launched the SWAGG boutique, she had a clothing line on the Home Shopping Network.

Nene Leakes is famous for her work in the Entertainment Tonight, Extra with Billy Bush, The New Normal, Fashion Police, New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly, Celebrity Show-Off, and more. In 2022, Nene is also appeared in the “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” television show. Nene Leakes also acted in some movies like The Fighting Temptations, How High 2, Uncle Drew, and Ride or Die.

Who was NeNe Leakes Husband?

NeNe Leakes husband’s name was Gregg Leakes. Nene Leakes married Greg twice. First from 1997 to 2011 and then from 2013 to 2021.

Nene Leakes lives in Duluth, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. Nene’s house is also known as “Casa Leake”. Nene listed her home for sale in October 2021.

Nene Leakes married Greg Leakes in 1997, but they separated in 2010 and got a divorce on September 29, 2011. Nene and Greg then reunited and announced that they would be engaged in January 2013. Nene and Greg married again on June 22, 2013, at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta.

In June 2018, Nene revealed Gregg had stage 3 colon cancer but announced in May 2019 that he was now cancer-free. In June 2021, Nene announces that Greg has been diagnosed with cancer again. Greg died of colon cancer on 1 September 2021 at the age of 66. Nene has two children – Bryson Rashard Bryant and Brent Leakes.

How old is NeNe Leakes and what is her net worth?

NeNe Leake’s age is 55 years. NeNe Leake’s birth name is Linnethia Monique Johnson. NeNe Leake was born to her parents in Queens, New York, United States. NeNe Leake’s birth date is 13 December 1967. NeNe Leake’s height is 1.78m approx. NeNe Leake did her school at Clarke Central High School in Athens and graduated from Morris Brown College in Atlanta.

NeNe Leake has a net worth of around $14 million. Nene has earned her income from her television career. Nene has worked in many television shows. Nene has also acted in a few films. Nene also has a clothing line business. Nan also earns good income from her business.

Who is NeNe Leakes’s Boyfriend?

Nene has been in a relationship with Nyonisela Sioh for a while now. Nene Leake’s boyfriend is Nyonysela Sioh. Following the death of Greg Leake, Leake entered a new relationship as a forward in the news media. Nene was spotted at various places with her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

