Who is Bobby Beathard’s Wife, Christine Beatherd? American Football Executive Cause of Death Explained

Christine Beathard, the present wife of American Pro Football Hall of Fame executive, Bobby Beathard until his death in 2023 is mourning the loss of her husband. On Monday, Beathard took his last breath at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, US. He was 86 at the time of his death. Bobby leaves behind his wife Christine, four children from his first marriage, and 13 grandchildren.

Know More About Christine Beathard

Christine Beathard is the surviving wife of the late Bobby Beathard. She was with him till his death in 2023. The couple lived together at their house in Franklin, Tennessee. They exchanged wedding vows in 1978. Christine was always with her husband in his ups and downs. The couple shared a strong bond and were together for more than four decades. They are also blessed with a child named Casey Beathard.

Bobby Beathard Death Reason Revealed

According to his son’s statement Bobby died due to the complications arising from Alzheimer’s. Apart from this nothing is known as to what circumstances he died in. We will update you with additional information soon.

Bobby Beathard Biography, Age , Family, Career

Bobby Beathard full name Robert Knig Beathard jr. was born on 24th January 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio and shifted to El Segundo, California when he was four. He attended the El Segundo High School and earned a football scholarship to play for LSU in college.

Beathard career started as a part-time scout for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963 but left the club to scout for American Football League briefly and then again returned to Kansas City in 1966. His first AFL championship ring was with the 1966 Chiefs.

Beathard in his career span of nearly four decades his teams won seven Super Bowls starting with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1966, Miami Dolphins in 1972 and 1973 the Redskins in 1982, 1983, and 1987, and the Chargers in 1994. At the time he retired he was the general manager of the Chargers. In 2018 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His contribution to the sports is unforgettable. His presence will surely be missed by the sports community and us.

Net Worth of Bobby Beathard

According to the information from different sources his net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be $ 5 million.

