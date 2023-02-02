Who is Alana Sims? Alana Sims Body Was Discovered along a New Tampa Street

Alana Sims’ body was discovered along a New Tampa street while her toddler slept in her car nearby. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Alana Sims.

Alana Sims Found Dead: What Happened?

Authorities discovered the body of a 22-year-old mother on the street near the Easton Park Subdivision in New Tampa. Alana Sims, 22, was recognised as the victim’s killer by her relatives. They also stated that she was five months pregnant. Sims would have turned 23 on February 13, according to reports. Officers investigated what caused Alana Sim’s death after establishing she did not live in the region. A neighbour reported seeing an unconscious woman lying in the grass next to the road in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park area.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Monday and located the woman, who was in her twenties, dead next to her car from “upper body trauma.” Police believe this was a targeted killing because she did not live in the community. Her infant was napping in the Ford EcoSport SUV, according to investigators.

Alana Sims Family Are in Depression:

Alana Sims was discovered dead in her SUV, while her 1-year-old son was found unhurt. Police are currently investigating her death. Alana’s mother, Shahlevi Sims, noted that her daughter adored her son and that “he was her everything.” She was a sweet soul. “I mean, she shouldn’t have died so young,” she says. And everyone should know that you know, your loved ones, you want to keep them close because you just don’t know,” Alana’s mother, Shahlevi Sims, added.

Police Investigation:

Detectives are questioning witnesses and investigating what caused her death. Alana’s exact cause of death was unknown. Police hope that someone in the vicinity has surveillance footage showing what happened. According to early Tuesday morning reports, the tiny youngster was unhurt and is present with a relative. “This is a horrible catastrophe,” said Tampa Police Department spokesperson Crystal Clark. “You now have a child without a mother because someone took her life while the youngster was sitting in the car behind her at the time.” Police are inviting people in the area to check their security camera footage for any evidence that could help them with their homicide investigation.

