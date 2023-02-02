What was the Net Worth of Tom Brady’s Ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen? Her reaction to Ex-husband Retirement

Tom Brady, the greatest football player of all time announces his retirement again on Wednesday by uploading a video on his social media account saying he was walking away from football ” for good”. Last year also Brady announces his retirement in the same manner as he did this time and then changed his decision and returned to football.

It seems that 2023 makes Brady financially more strong as the quarterback is assigned for ten years as a sports analyst for FOX.

Tom Brady’s Ex Wife Comments on his Retirement

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen took to his ex-husband’s Instagram account to wish him luck in the new journey of his life. Bundchun on his Instagram account posted:

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,”

Gisele Bundchen Net Worth Estimation

When talking about the net worth, Gisele leaves behind his NFL star husband Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel enjoys a substantial net worth. It’s been thirteen years since the couple divorced each other. Together the couple had a great fortune which they have to divide at the time of their divorce. When the couple have to divide their million-dollar wealth, it was seen that Gisele’s net worth is way higher than her husband’s net worth by the time.

According to the information derived from various sources her net worth at that time is around $ 450 million while Brady’s net worth is estimated to be $ 200 million. In 2007, Bundchen was at no. 16 in the list of the entertainment industry’s wealthiest women. Moreover she was the highest-paid model of her time. Most of her income is brought down from her sponsorships and endorsement as it was reported earlier that she earned over $ 500 million from them. In her successful career, the Brazilian supermodel modelled for various high-profile brands including Victoria’s Secret, Valentino, Christian Dior, Dolce and Gabbana, and Marc Jacobs. Apart from being in the fashion world Gizele is a successful businesswoman and author. She owns a hotel in Brazil. Her book ” My Path to a Meaningful Life” was the top-selling book in Brazil for six months and New York Times best seller in the United States.

Net Worth of Tom Brady

The NFL star earned a vast million net worth from his professional football career. As per the data available from Celebrities, Tom Brady’s net worth is estimated to be $ 250 million. Moreover the NFL star has also signed a contract of $ 375 million with FOX for ten years as a sports analyst. Thus the legendary quarterback’s future is looking more financially robust.

