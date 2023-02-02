What was the cause of death of Killer Flamingo Band’s Drummer, Tim Webber?

An intrinsic member of the Killer Flamingos band, Tim Webber, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. His sudden demise shocked the people who knew him. The band announced the famous drummer and vocal singer of the midwest band, Tim Webber’s death, with a heavy heart on social media. The music industry will surely miss Webber for his contribution. Let us know the details of the cause of his death below.

What led to the Death of Tim Webber? The Reason for his Demise

The announcement made on the official social media account of the band has not revealed any information about the cause of his death. No other statement has been made by his family members explaining his demise. Media personalities are attempting to get in touch with his family members and relatives. We will let you know whenever we get sufficient details.

Tim Webber’s Identity Disclosed

Tim’s passion for music began after high school. He was a former drummer of America’s Got Talent and Chubby Checker. His work with Killer Flamingos band was exceptional which helped the band to create outstanding music. His legacy will continue to inspire many of us.

Besides his musical talents Webber is also known for his simplicity and kindness. He was always ready to help the needy and spread smiles to everyone he met. His unfortunate demise has devastated the band and the people who knew him.

Condolences and Tributes surfaced Online.

After the news of his demise broke out the internet is filled with his rest in peace messages. Many people are paying tribute to the divine soul. Our condolences and prayers are with his family who are grieving the loss of their beloved family member.

Rachel Knight expressed heartfelt message and wrote: Oh no! I’m so sorry; he was a great drummer, and he will be missed 😥🙏🏻

Ali Karamon posted: So sorry for your loss. I’m devastated to hear this. Tim was the best. He will be greatly missed. My heart is heavy.

Tony Bizon paid tribute: R.I.P Tim Webber Friend, Buddy Drummer etc. Most Beautiful Soul. Prayer to your Family / Detroit Music Family 🙏💔🙏 #Killerflamingos #drummer #singersongwriter

